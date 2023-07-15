Who is Rex Heuermann? Rex Heuermann Charged With 3 Counts of First-Degree Murder

Here we are going to investigate a piece of viral news that has come out. Let’s get to know Rex Heuermann, the man who has been linked to Gilgo Beach Serial killer suspect in this article. Gilgo Beach Murders is an unidentified suspected serial killer who is believed to have murdered between 10 and 18 people over a period of nearly 26 years and to have disposed of their bodies in areas on the south shore of Long Island, New York, United States. Most of the known victims were s*x workers who advertised on Craigslist. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Rex Heuermann, a suspected in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, was detained by Long Island, New York, police on Thursday night, Fox News has confirmed. According to Suffolk Country police, he was apprehended last night in Manhattan, and detectives are now searching a residence in Massapequa Park on Long Island. This location is about a 25-minute drive from where New York authorities found 11 sets of human remains scattered along a suburban beach highway in 2010 and 2011. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who is Rex Heuermann?

