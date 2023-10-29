Headline

Domestic Helps Drug Gurugram Elderly Couple, Flee With Rs 35 Lakh Cash

10 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating Two household workers in Gurugram allegedly drugged an elderly couple and absconded with 35 lakh rupees in cash and the couple’s car. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to the police, a security camera within the residence recorded that, after the elderly couple was drugged by the two domestic helpers, they were joined by two additional individuals who arrived at the house with tools. The group made off with 35 lakh rupees in cash, jewelry valued at approximately 1.5 crore rupees, and a car.

Domestic Helps Drug Gurugram Elderly Couple

In the upscale locality of DLF Phase 1, two recently employed domestic helpers purportedly drugged the elderly parents of the homeowner and made off with 35 lakh rupees in cash, along with jewelry valued at approximately 1.5 crore rupees and a car, as per the police’s report on Saturday. Authorities have filed a case against Virendra and Yashoda, who hail from Nepal and were serving as servants. They are accused of executing the robbery with the assistance of two other individuals when the elderly couple was alone in the residence. The elderly couple is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, as confirmed by the police.

Domestic Helps Drug Gurugram Elderly Couple

Mayank Gupta, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Gurugram, stated, “Law enforcement teams are actively pursuing raids to apprehend the suspects. We have also uncovered some leads related to the perpetrators, and our investigative team is diligently working on them. We anticipate the swift arrest of all the individuals involved.” As per the complaint lodged by the couple’s son, Achal Garg, a businessman from Delhi, he had departed for Jaipur with his wife and children on Thursday morning. Garg explained that he received a call from his sister, Nikita, around 11.30 pm on the same day, alerting him to the burglary and their parents’ unconscious state.

Subsequently, Nikita contacted the police, leading to a police team’s arrival at the house. The elderly couple was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and remains under medical care, as reported by officials. Upon his return home at around 3.30 am on Friday, Garg discovered that 35 lakh rupees in cash and jewelry valued at approximately 1.5 crore rupees were missing from the secure locker in his room. In addition to the theft, the culprits had absconded with the family’s car, according to the police. In his complaint, Garg revealed that his father had informed him that the domestic helpers had served them food on Thursday night, after which they lost consciousness.

Garg further mentioned that both domestic helpers, Virendra and Yashoda, had been recently hired, with Virendra working for two weeks and Yashoda joining just a week prior, as indicated in the complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 1 police station. A CCTV camera within the house captured the entire incident, according to a senior police officer. The footage depicted the two initial suspects rendering the elderly couple unconscious on Thursday night, after which they were joined by two others who arrived at the house with tools. The group proceeded to forcibly open electronically locked safes using these tools before fleeing the residence in the owner’s Innova car, carrying the stolen jewelry and cash, the officer added.

