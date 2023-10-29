Headline

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 1,72,700 Full Specification Features

1 min ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the special edition of TVS Ronin has been released with a price tag of Rs 1,72,700. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Today, the TVS Motor Company introduced the special edition of the Ronin, priced at Rs 1,72,700 (ex-showroom). This motorcycle is available in the Nimbus Grey color choice. The special edition TVS Ronin features updated graphics, presenting a triple-tone design with grey as the primary color, white as the secondary, and red as the third tone, both on the tank and side panel.

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched in India

Notably, the wheel rim is adorned with ‘TVS RONIN’ branding, while the lower section of the vehicle adopts an all-black theme, extending to the headlamp bezel as well. Additionally, the special edition comes equipped with pre-installed accessories such as a USB charger, a visor, and a new EFI cover. Notably, the motorcycle retains its existing specifications, featuring a 4-valve, 225.9cc engine that produces 20.4PS of maximum power and 19.93Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Here are the TVS Ronin prices for each variant, excluding showroom costs:

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched

– TVS Ronin SS: Priced at Rs 1,49,200
– TVS Ronin DS: Available for Rs 1,56,700
– TVS Ronin TD: Priced at Rs 1,68,950
– TVS Ronin special edition: Comes at a price of Rs 1,72,700.

The TVS Ronin boasts a retro scrambler-inspired design, blending vintage aesthetics with contemporary features. It includes a fully-LED circular headlight with a distinctive T-shaped Daytime Running Light (DRL) and LED turn indicators. The motorcycle is equipped with nine-spoke alloy wheels, a slightly off-center instrument cluster, and a substantial chain cover that serves a functional purpose but may be considered visually extravagant.

The TVS Ronin offers dual-channel ABS with the choice of two braking modes, namely Urban and Rain. Additionally, the premium variant features SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, including voice assistance, Call/SMS alerts, monitoring phone battery/signal status, and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle incorporates Glide-Through-Traffic, a low-speed assist feature, and includes a silent starter. Furthermore, it is equipped with a slipper clutch and offers adjustable brake and clutch levers on the top-tier variant. To enhance safety, the motorcycle includes a side-stand engine kill function. The TVS Ronin is propelled by a single-cylinder, 225.9cc air/oil-cooled engine, generating 20.4PS and 19.93Nm of torque.

The engine has been specifically calibrated to deliver power in the low and mid-range. This motorcycle is equipped with a five-speed transmission and features a slip/assist clutch. It employs a double-cradle split-frame design, supported by a 41mm USD front fork and a rear monoshock with seven-step preload adjustment. Braking responsibilities are managed by a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. The base and mid-range variants have single-channel ABS, while the top-tier Ronin is equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 159kg for the base and mid-range models and 160kg for the top variant. The TVS Ronin is fitted with a 14-litre fuel tank and offers a ground clearance of 181mm.

