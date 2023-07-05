Donna Monticone Scandal and Controversy: Yale Fentanyl Clinic Lawsuit Explained!

Today we are going to talk about the Donna Monticone scandal and controversy. This article will inform readers about the scandal and controversy of Donna Monticone and the Yale Fentanyl Clink lawsuit. Donna Monticone is an Oxford-based nurse who worked at Yale’s Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic. Her work as a nurse also entailed managing controlled medications at the clinic. Not to mention that she was suspected of stealing fentanyl for her own use and reinjection saline into vials to make it appear as if no narcotics were missing. A lawsuit was also filed, and Donna pleaded guilty and served her sentence in prison. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The Retrievals, a new podcast created by Serial Productions and The New York Times, delves into the incident. Donna Monticone's scandal is still making headlines on social media, and it has resurfaced with the debut of the new podcast The Retrievals. Donna is a former nurse at Yale's Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic. The initial surgical step in many reproductive procedures is egg retrieval. Laura Czar, a patient, stated unequivocally that she would not feel anything during the treatment, which she regarded as uncomfortable.

Donna Monticone Scandal and Controversy

Donna was charged with tampering with a consumer product and pled guilty in March 2021. Following that, she risked a maximum prison sentence of ten years. Monticone stated at her sentence hearing that she began using the narcotic following a tough divorce and custody fight over her three children. Opioids are a type of pain reliever.

