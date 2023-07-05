Infinix Hot 30 5G Launch Date: Design, Specifications and Key Features Images

In this article, we are going to talk about Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, price, and Specifications. Further, the information is also coming that the launch date has also been confirmed. This news is also gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People have very eager to know the price and special features of Infinix Hot 30. Infinix Hot 30 launching information is circulating all around the internet. It has a dual rear camera setup. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the rumor is coming that Infinix Hot 30 5G is going to launch on July 14, 2023. People are hugely searching for this news to know the price of the Infinix Hot 30 5G. If you searching for Infinix Hot 30 5G price so let us tell you that its price is between Rs. 10, 000 and Rs. 15, 000. The battery power is 6,000mAh. It has featured to be IP53 rated for splash resistance. The company updated on its official site that Infinx Hot 30 5G is going to launch in India soon.

Infinix Hot 30 5G Launch Date

The company is also revealed the launch date and price of the Infinix Hot 30 5G. Further, the company also offers color options. If we talk about color specifications there is two color option for the users. Infinix Hot 30 5G is going to launch next week of this month. The Infinx will be made available in three color options – Knight Black, Miami Orange, and Aurora Blue. Apart from this the official renders of this upcoming device and some of its specifications have also been revealed online. The camera features were also circulated on the web. Its primary camera sensor is featured a 50-megapixel.

Further, it has housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front side, the device showcases a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It has consisting a 6,000mAh battery. Other than this it is confirmed that the smartphone will pack up a 50MP primary camera sensor. How much the charging capacity is still unknown. People are very excited to buy the new model of Infinix Hot 30 5G. The display is featured with 580 nits brightness. The information is coming that it may be possible that the company might reveal some of the other specifications of this upcoming device. The company is also giving a warranty for the new users.