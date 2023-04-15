East St. Louis: Man Still on The Loose After Rider Attacked on MetroLink Train

Recently the news has come on the internet that an argument between Metrolink riders led to a fight on the ship late Thursday in East St. Louis. The authority reached at around 11 pm in the 5th Street and Missouri Metroouri MetrioLink station after reports of a shot being shot onboard. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this news. Currently, this news gaining huge attention from people as people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Brad Clossen with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has been handling the case. MetroLink train was returning to Illinois from the St. Louis Cardinal game and had a fight involving two guys on the train. Classen stated that two subjects started arguing on the train when one man pulled out a revolver and began hitting the other subject with the gun during the battle the revolver went off. But the bullet did hit anyone. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Man Still on The Loose After Rider Attacked

The train pulled into the 5th and Missouri station in East St. Louis and the man with the run gan off the of the train. Clossen also said the other man who was beaten exited the train and then fell to the ground. After that incident, the victim has been raised with non-life-threatening wounds. Currently, the police are trying to explore the man involved in the fight. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

Reportedly, 5 On Your Sides spoke to a Cardinals season ticket holder who was on that train. He noted he visited the victim before he got on the train and believes he was the one who began the issues. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and this shocking incident got massive attention from people as they are very keen to know the whole information about the shocking incident.