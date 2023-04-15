Who Is Jayshawn Moore do? Suspect Arrested After Fairleigh Dickinson University Student Assaulted

Today we are going to discuss an incident which is the kidnapping of a woman. A 21-year-old man named Jayshawn Moore was arrested after a woman was kidnaped at knifepoint inside a dorm room on Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham campus. This tragic incident took place on Sunday, April 9, 2023, when the victim was returning to the campus after spending the weekend with her family. On the way, he is met by Moore, who allegedly kidnaps her. Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando addressed the incident and said he forced the Fairleigh Dickinson University student into a dorm room.

This is very horrible news People are always affected by this type of news. People are continuously following the updates of this news because people wanted to know full information about this case. Orlando said Moore surprised the woman outside her dorm room and forced her inside the room where he held her hostage for hours. Moore also threatened the woman at knifepoint and physically and sexually assaulted her. A statement released by the authorities revealed that once he took the woman inside the room, he threatened her verbally and at knifepoint. The statement also said that he physically and sexually abused her for several hours.

Moore, who also allegedly raped the woman, was arrested on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Burglary, terroristic threats, and other counts. Authorities also discovered that Moore had no regular relationship with Fairleigh Dickinson University. In addition to the charges already mentioned, Moore is charged with second-degree disturbed assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree custody of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree illegal custody of a weapon. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. People are keep updating themselves from this news.

Dina Schipper, a spokeswoman for the university, told news outlets that the incident on campus was an isolated incident that did not pose a threat to the rest of the community. The spokesperson added that they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident and provide assistance to those affected by the incident. The victim reportedly met Moore when she was returning to her campus on Sunday. Several law enforcement agencies are currently looking into the matter and trying to find out what happened that day. After arresting Moore on Tuesday, officers booked him into the Morris County Correctional Facility, ahead of a custody hearing on Monday. At present the matter is under investigation and multiple agencies are examining the matter.