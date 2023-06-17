Ed Sheeran Sets Records at Metlife Stadium With $18M in Ticket Sales and over 173K Attendees

Ed Sheeran is currently getting a lot of popularity on the internet site and various social media pages. He is an English singer and songwriter who has a large number of fans around the world. It is coming out that he sets records at Metlife stadium with sells tickets for a great amount. Now, this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and many people are showing thier curiosity to know more about him and this news. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information about this news and also talk more related to this event.

As per the sources and reports, he made history as he has so many fans and he attracts hundreds of thousands of fans during the Mathematics Tour. Recently, he did two shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 10 June, and 11 June. It is shared that the attendance touched 173,390 at the venue and the money generated from ticket sales is estimated to be around $18 million. Yes, you heard right he earned a total of $18 million from the events and this news is gathering so much attention on the internet. Let us know more about himself.

Ed Sheeran Sets Records at Metlife Stadium

He thanked his fans and shared on his Instagram earlier this week that ” I played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife, and also posted an aerial video from the packed concert. After the performance, the stadium also shared a message that “Congratulations Ed Sheeran,” the venue’s all-time attendance record with 89,106 people at a single concert.” Many other popular personlities also congrats to him for getting a responce from the fans and gaining a massive amount of people at the event. There is a video also shared that shows a huge amount of people arriving at the MetLife Stadium.

His complete name was Edward Christopher Sheeran but he was mostly known as Ed Sheeran. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England on 17 February 1991 and he is currently 32 years old. He studied at Thomas Mills High School and become popular as an English singer. He is also known Singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor. He is married and the father of two children. He generated a large number of fans around the world by performing his guitar performances.