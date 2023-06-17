Two Students Were Injured in a Tent Collapse In Trichy School

There is a piece of news that is getting so much attention that two students were injured after a tent collapse in Trichy School and this news is gathering so much attention on the internet. Yes, you heard right it is shared that this collapse was so terrible and this tent was put up for a school event. This news attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. Let us discuss the complete information about this incident in detail and also share some more about the injured students.

As per the exclusive news and information, two students were injured after a collapse of a tent in Trichy. Now, the injured two students are suffering from minor head injuries. This tent was put up for a school event and it collapsed in the School of Tiruchirappalli district, Tamil Nadu, India. This incident took place during an event and this event was organized by the Arockia Matha Matriculation Higher Secondary School to felicitate worthy students ranked in the highest three ranks in Class 10 and 12 examinations. Scroll down this page to know more about the students.

Two Students Were Injured in a Tent Collapse

There are also many students present at the incident scene at the time of this incident. It is shared that the tent collapsed due to strong and speedy winds. The news about the students injured was shared by the principal of the school who informed the press after this incident. The principal said that two students sustained minor injuries to thier heads and they were immediately rushed to the hospital. The students were not identified yet and there is no information has been shared about the personal lives of both students. Both are getting treatment for their injuries and it is shared that they are now in a stable condition.

After this incident, several parents arrived at the school to check the well-being of thier children. There is no news coming out that any other student was injured in this incident. This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and many social media users are sharing thier reactions to this collapse incident.