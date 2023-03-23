End of Ramadan Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak 2023 Quotes Images in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai

eid mubarak Eid-ul-Fitr is the breaking of Ramadan’s fast is an important sacred holiday marked by Muslims across the world that signifies the completion of the Ramadan period, the Islamic religious month of fasting (sawm). The holy Eid is a particular day through which Muslims are not allowed to fast. The festival marks the completion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting throughout the whole period of Ramadan. Advance Happy Eid-ul-fitr Mubarak Wishes Quotes Sms Messages FB Whatsapp Status

Eid al-Fitr goes by various alternative terms in English, comprising:

Fast breaking Eid

Sweet Festival

Ramadan feast

Feast of Fasting

Lesser Eid

Smaller Eid

Small Eid

Minor feast

Eid al-Saghir

Sugar Feast

Before the arrival of Islam in Arabia, there is an allusion of festivals as well as some others amidst the Arabs. The Israelites had celebrations as well, some straight commanded in the Old covenant and others celebration of significant days of their history. Happy Eid 2023 Whatsapp Status Wishes Messages Wallpapers Fb Dp

Eid al-Fitr was started by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It is witnessed on the first of the month of Shawwal at the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims experience a time of fasting.

According to certain rituals, these celebrations were started in Medina after the emigration of Muhammad from Mecca.

When the Prophet reached in Madinah, he noticed people honoring two special days in which they used to treat themselves with pleasure and happiness. He asked them about the essence of these celebrations to which they replied that these days were moments of merriment and enjoyment. At this, the Prophet observed that the Almighty has made two days [of celebration] rather of these for you which are better than these: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

For Islamics, both the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are moments for bestowing thanks to Allah and remembering Him, as well as giving gifts to the poor.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebration begins on the first day of the month of Shawwal. Many devotees visit for collective devotions and listen to a sermon at Eid al-Fitr. Those have not given the alms known as zakat-al-Fitr while Ramadan does so while Eid al-Fitr. Zakat al-Fitr includes a quantity of food, such as barley, dates, raisins or wheat flour, or its pecuniary similar given to needy people in the society.

It is obvious for Islamic communities to organize public meals. Many Muslims in India also carry new clothes, meet family members, exchange Eid cards and give gifts of sweets and small playthings to kids.

Eid-ul-Fitr wishes, Quotes, and Prayers:-

May god send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled yours with lots of love and happiness like this Eid day.

I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Eid.

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your mistakes

and ease the suffering of all people around the globe

May Allah fulfill your every wish

and bless you with

strength, prosperity and happiness

Have a blessed Eid

On this feast of Sacrifice

Here is wishing that Allah grants you all wishes

And answers to all your prayers

Eid Mubarak to your family!

Enjoy this day to the fullest.

This is truly a day of joy, peace and love

When loved ones are near.

Prepare to grab the best time of your life

As Allah answers your prayer one by one.

Have a blessed Eid.

Success in everything you do.

Heart filled with love so true.

Home full of smiles and laughter.

And a happy life ever after.

These are my warm wishes for you.

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak.