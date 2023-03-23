GHA vs AGL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ghana vs Angola AFCON Qualifiers

It is just the beginning of the popular football league, AFCON Qualifiers. Many matches are yet to be played in the upcoming days but fans are still excited to watch every single match of the league. The league has begun and in recent days, it has come with some popular matches for the fans. It will be interesting to watch those matches where two teams play as a war on the ground and try to win the match. So, once again, team Ghana (GHA) and team Angola (AGL) will face off against each other on the football ground to play their next match tonight.

In this article, we would like to share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and the probable lineups players. Many fans love to create their own teams to win their own created matches on Dream11 and Fantasy platforms. Before creating your team, you need to keep in your mind who will be part of the match tonight and how will they play. Well, the match will be played at Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

GHA vs AGL Match Details

Team Names:- Ghana (GHA) vs Angola (AGL)

League:- AFCON Qualifiers

Venue:- Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Date:- Thursday, March 23rd, 2023

Time:- 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

GHA vs AGL Squad Player

Ghana (GHA):- Jordan Ayew, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Tariq Lamptey, Alexander Djiku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Joe Wollacott, Antoine Semenyo, Denis Odoi, Osman Bukari, Kamal Sowah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Paintsil, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Daniel Amartey, Majeed Ashimeru, Edmund Addo, Abdul Nurudeen, Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul-Samed, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Patrick Kpozo, Gideon Mensah, and Thomas Partey.

Angola (AGL):- Adilson Neblu, Benedito Mukendi, Ary Papel, Manuel Keliano, Jonathan Buatu, Gilberto Vieira, Pedro-Megue Miguel, Hugo Marques, Eddie Afonso, Manuel-Lulas da-Cunha, Helder Costa, Fredy Ribeiro, Manuel Cafumana, Aldo-Kadu Monteiro, Lucas Joao, MBala Nzola, Gigli Ndefe, Kialonda Gaspar, Estrela, Zito Luvumbo, Bruno Paz, Pedro Francisco, Nelson Luz, Gelson Dala, Mabululu Paciencia, Ricardo Batista, and Nurio Fortuna.

GHA vs AGL Lineups Player

Ghana (GHA):- Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Patrick Kpozo, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Majeed Ashimeru, Mohammed Kudus, Salis Abdul-Samed, Andre Ayew, and Inaki Williams.

Angola (AGL):- Hugo Marques, Eddie Afonso, Manuel-Lulas da-Cunha, Jonathan Buatu, Gilberto Vieira, Pedro-Megue Miguel, Helder Costa, Fredy Ribeiro, Manuel Cafumana, Gelson Dala, and Mabululu Paciencia.

GHA vs AGL Match Prediction

As we can see in the point table that both teams are playing under Group E. Here are four teams in a single group and every team has to play several matches to reach the final match. Team GHA is at the 1st spot with 2 matches where they won 1 and didn’t loss a single match. Another side, team AGL is at the 2nd spot with 2 matches where they won a single match and faced 1 draw match. If we talk about the prediction, team AGL will have better chances to win this match tonight.