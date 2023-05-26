Evan Rachel Wood Opens Up About Marilyn Manson in New HBO Explained!

Recently, it is coming out that Evan Rachel Wood has agreed to give custody of her son to her ex-husband, Jamie Bell following a legal battle between her and her partner. Now, she and her son are the headlines of various news channels. This news attracts the interest of many people and creates a great buzz on the internet or social media platforms. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this matter and about herself, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to her.

According to the exclusive news and legal document reports, she agreed to give custody and her son lives with her ex-husband Jamie in Los Angeles. Her son and her ex-husband are now staying with his second named Kate Mara and their two children. Yes, you heard right her son is now living with her ex-husband and his family. This news went viral and many social media users are expressing their reactions to this news. It is also shared that she shall have custody of Jack for extended weekends per month from Friday, after school or 10 am. Scroll down to know more about her and this incident.

In a report, it is stated that there is a legal battle between her and her partner ongoing. Now, she has agreed to give custody of her son to her ex-husband Jamie. It is also shared that she apparently took the call from her rocker ex amid alleged threats and he said her that he would kill her son. Her son is currently only nine years and got threats of murder. This news is now running in the trends of the internet and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this incident.

Let us know about Evan Rachel Wood who is an American actress and the recipient of a Critics' Choice Television Award. She gained a large number of fans around the world for her acting skills. Currently, she is facing the threats of her son's murder and this news made her worried. Lots of her fans are also worried about her and supporting her during this difficult time period. It is shared that there is an investigation is also ongoing but not much information has been shared related to her.