Harley-Davidson X 440 Launched in India on July 3 Check Specification Features

Harley-Davidson X440 is currently getting so much attention on the internet and the images of this vehicle are circulating on social media platforms. It is said that the most affordable Harley-Davidson is here and it is the first motorcycle born off Harley-Davidson’s manufacturing partnership with Hero MotoCorp. After coming out of this launch news, many people are sharing their reactions to the launch of this vehicle and hitting the search engine to know more about the Harley-Davidson X440. Let us know the complete details and facts related to this vehicle such as price, launch date, features, and more in this article, so read continuously.

As per the information, it has been designed and built in India. It is expected that it brings the younger riders into the stagnating Harley-Davidson community. It is mostly known as X440 and it is determined that it will be most liked by the people. This model will be launched to go on sale on 3 July 2023. It will gain the likes of the new Bajaj-Triumph scrambler, and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. In the shared pictures of this picture, this vehicle is seen in black color and it looks so superb which will be most liked by the people or riders.

Harley-Davidson X 440 Launched in India

It is shared that this vehicle is set to launch in India in July 2023 and the price is expected between Rs. 250000 to Rs. 300000. The exact features of this vehicle are not mentioned but some sources shared its features. It is said that it featured a single-cylinder, air-cooled layout. In this viral image, it seems with a 4XX plate, which hints that the motor is packed with approximately 400-450cc of displacement. The motor of this is linked to a six-speed gearbox. It will ride on 17-inch wheels and it would be shod in CEAT Zoom tyres.

The first image of this vehicle has been released and said that it is ahead of its launch in the Indian market in 2023 but the exact date is not mentioned. This vehicle is developed with Hero MotoCorp, and it will be manufactured by the Indian two-wheeler maker. It is a good time for those people who wants to buy a new bike and we shared the complete information about this Harley-Davidson X440. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics.