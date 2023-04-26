Fallbrook Car Accident: Mud Truck Driver at Buck Motorsports Park Leaves Pit

Today we are going to share news that is coming out that is a multi-vehicle crash and 2 people are killed. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. Two people, including an infant, were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on southbound I-15. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about the incident and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about the incident.

The southbound stretch on a section of Interstate 15 in North County was closed Sunday because of a multi-vehicle collision that killed two, including an infant, and injured 4 others. The accident happened on Sunday 23 April 203. The accident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on 1-15 south of Mission Road and north of State Route 76.

Fallbrook Car Accident

Three cars were involved in the accident, two of which sustained major damage. This incident was shocking for everyone, when they heard about it, they were in shock. According to North County Fire Protection Captain John Choi, the dead included an adult and an infant. There are no details available regarding the age, gender, or relationship between the two. There is no information about the vehicle they were in. One of the four injured in the accident has suffered serious injuries. When the accident happened, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to North County Fire Protection Captain John Choi, the dead included an adult and an infant. There are no details available regarding the age, gender, or relationship between the two. There is no information about the vehicle they were in. One of the four injured in the accident has suffered serious injuries. When the accident happened, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the seriously injured person is not known. The California Highway Patrol has the freeway down to one lane as of 5:28 p.m. A lane stay is expected for a few hours, depending on Choi, as crews clean up the accident.