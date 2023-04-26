Telangana: Two Killed in Car-Autorickshaw Collision in Khammam District

The saddening news is from the Khammam District of Telangana where two labourers were killed on Tuesday. The labourers were going on daily wages. The horrifying incident occurred when an autorickshaw carrying them collided with a speedy car. It has been reported that the autorickshaw was full of passengers and many people were injured also. The accident occurred near Enkoor village which is a Mandal in Khammam District of Telangana. The incident happened on April, 25. Villagers are shocked by the incident and are in a rage against the car owner. We are sharing the whole news in the next article.

It has been reported that an autorickshaw was carrying around 14 people when it collided with a car. The people were the daily wagers who work in nearby fields. They were going to an agricultural field in the Repallevada village of Eknoor Mandal to pick chillies from the fields. The car which collided with the autorickshaw was at high speed. The car hit the autorickshaw very badly and it rolled on the road near Eknoor. All fourteen people in an autorickshaw were injured badly. And two of them succumbed to their injuries. As the accident took place, the local villagers nearby rushed to the accident site and helped the victims to be admitted to a hospital nearby.

Two Killed in Car-Autorickshaw Collision

It is reported that the killed labourers are two women. Both were injured badly and could not be saved. The deceased women have been identified as Varamma and Beeravelli Venkatamma. Both are of nearly the same age group of 47 and 45 respectively. All the accident victims belong to Ambedkar Nagar of Kallur Mandal in the district. It has also been reported that no one in the car was injured. The injured daily wagers have been admitted to Government District Hospital in Khammam. One woman is critically injured and has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The poor people are shattered by the accident.

The police have filed a case against the car owner and further investigated and interrogated the car driver for such a high speed. It has been reported that The MLA of Sathupalli, S Venkata Veetaiah visited the village and showed his condolences to the accident victims and assured them of financial help. This is not the first time when a speedy vehicle hit small vehicles like rickshaws etc. The authorities should take hard steps against those who are careless about road safety rules. Our heartfelt prayers are for the victims. Stay tuned…..