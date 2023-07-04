Faridabad: Woman Climbs Electricity Pole to Protest Case Against Husband in Haryana

In this article, we are going on the latest news where a 56-year-old woman climbed a 60-foot-high electric pole in Faridabad, Haryana, India. This news is continuously running on the top of the internet and social media platforms. There is an investigation began after this incident and the authorities said that she implicating her husband and sons. This news attracts the interest of many who are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information and also talk more related to this case.

According to the sources and reports, an old woman of 56 years climbed a 60-foot-high electric pole alleging that her husband and their sons were being implicated in a case of the attack on a former councilor’s brothers. This incident happened on Monday morning of 3 July 2023 near Sector 29 bypass road, Faridabad, Haryana, India. The woman refused to get down from the pole and she is the wife of the main accused in the attack on the brothers of a former councilor in Mawai village. Scroll down this page and keep reading this article to know more about this incident.

Woman Climbs Electricity Pole to Protest Case

Police get reported this incident and they arrived at the place. Police successfully brought the woman down with the help of the fire brigade team after two hours of effort and got her medical examination. Later, she was sent to her home. The 56 years old woman is identified as Mehak and she is the wife of accused Satveer Bhati. She climbed on a 60 feet electric pole at about 5:30 am on Monday at the construction site of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sector 29. It is shared that the electric pole didn’t have wire connections. The investigation is still ongoing.

She was first spotted by a security guard of the road construction company who informed the supervisor and they reported the police. Later the police team and fire brigade personnel reached the spot. She said that she would come down the name of her husband and son were removed from the FIR. If we talk about the case of attempt to murder which was registered on 21 May 2023. This case was registered against Satveer Bhati, his sons, and others for beating up the brothers of former nominated councillor Bijender Sharma.