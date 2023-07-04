Who is Roxanne Wilshire? Jay Z’s Mother Gloria Carter Marries Longtime Partner Roxanne Wilshire

It is coming forward that Gloria Carter’s son disclosed publicly that she is a lesbian. She is the mother of Jay-Z who is an American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. He had released multiple songs and he is a major inspiration in his music, especially in the song ‘Smile’ from the album ‘4:44’. It is also shared that she marries her longtime partner in the star-studded wedding. Yes, you heard right this news is news is now making the headlines on the internet and social media pages. Let’s continue this article and discuss every single piece of information related to this matter.

After coming out of this news, one question is also arriving who is her longtime partner? As per the exclusive sources, she married Roxanne Wilshire and now many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident and her partner. Our sources have fetched a lot of information related to this incident and here we also share some more details about Roxanne. So, keep reading this article and don’t skip any line or word to know more about this incident.

Who is Roxanne Wilshire?

Recently, Gloria married Roxanne in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Tribeca, New York. There are lots of celebrities including Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts at the event which was a celebration of love and acceptance. In 2017, it also came out that she is a lesbian through Jay-Z’s song ‘Smile,’ and she is an inspirational figure within the LGBTQ+ community. This wedding marked a great milestone in her journey and showed the support of her son and his wife Beyonce. His son shared that she is a lesbian and he expressed his admiration and support for her journey. Her story adds depth meaning and personal reflection to Jay-Z’s music.

Let us know about Roxanne Wilshire, she is the longtime partner of Carter. There is no exact information has been shared about the couple's dating. It is shared that the couple was dating and together for a long time, presumably before the release of the song 'Smile'. Roxanne was also spotted at the Shawn Carter Foundation with Gloria in 2019. She was seen in a shimmery red dress. She is not an active user of social media and that is the reason there is not much information available related to her personal life.