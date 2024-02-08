Farmers Protest: Section 144 Imposed in Noida, Security Beefed Up at Delhi Borders Today

In today’s article, we are going to share shocking news with you. From recent news, we have learned that farmers protested after the implementation of Section 144 in Noida. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of the protest by farmers, a large number of people have increased their interest to know about this matter. However, we have collected every little information related to this news for you. If you also want to know this news in depth, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article. So let us take our article forward with this and share with you the information related to this news.

As we told you in the above paragraph after the implementation of Section 144 in Noida, the farmers united and staged a protest. However, this news is making a lot of headlines on the internet due to which this news has forced people to know about this matter. The crowd of farmers says that their front will extend to the Parliament House in Delhi. Ignoring this matter completely, the Noida Police Force on Thursday decided to increase security on its borders with Delhi. While sharing some of the remaining statements during this march, Noida Police said that due to the protests, traffic has been seen slowing down on various routes including Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND.

Farmers Protest: Section 144 Imposed in Noida

On the other hand, if we talk about Delhi, barriers have been arranged on all the borders of Delhi to stop the march. As we have already mentioned, Section 144 has been implemented by Gautam Buddha Nagar Police today. Because of the problems being faced by the farmers, the police have also issued a traffic advisory. You will see a large amount of barricades installed at Delhi’s border and Kisan Chowk.

This farmers' rally has been named Bharatiya Kisan Parishad which started from Mahamaya Flyover of Nodia at 12:30 pm. The farmers have decided that this march will now stop at the Parliament of Delhi.