Farmington: Man Dead, Woman Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash CCTV Footage

This is very big news that is coming from Farmington. In this news, we are going to discuss a crash report. According to this crash news, a man was dead and a woman was injured. This news is gaining so much attention on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is gaining so much publicity from the people. All peoples are very curious to know more about this news, all people want to know full information related to this case. One man was killed and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Washington County. In the crash, the victim was identified as Nathan Waibl, 44, from Farmington.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on MO-8, on the east side of North Oak Road in Mineral Point, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. A Honda CBR motorcycle was stopped in traffic on MO-8 when a Dodge Durango did not see it and hit the rear of the Honda CBR. The accident caused the driver, a 44-year-old man, to fall from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, but he died on the spot.

This kind of accident we see every day. In which people will die on the spot of an accident.

The crash victim was identified as Nathan Wyble, 44, of Farmington. Washington County EMS took the driver of the Dodge Durango, a 40-year-old woman from Mineral Point to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.