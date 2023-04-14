Hodan Hashi Video Viral, Family of Hodan Hashi Shocked After Case Stayed For Woman

Today we are going to discuss watching the Hodan Hashi video, family was shocked by a woman accused of manslaughter. There are countless people on Twitter and Reddit demanding Hodan Hashi videos. Actually, the video of Hodan Hashi has been searched to a great extent. We’ve got to admit that netizens went crazy searching for Hodan Hashi’s video after Hodan Hashi’s family said those accused of Hodan Hashi’s murder would not go to trial. It was quite shocking for the victim’s family. Meanwhile, those closely following the court proceedings in the murder case of Hodan Hashi were eager to see his video.

Here, we have come up with this title after researching and collecting some essential details about it. This column will leave you no need to scour the web articles regarding the same anymore. Please stay connected with this page and have a look below. On Tuesday, the family of Hodan Hashi was shocked when the Crown Prosecutor’s Office said the man accused of killing Hodan Hashi would not stand trial. Who is accused of his murder? According to court documents, a woman has been charged with the murder of Hodan Hashi and has been identified as Paige Theriault-Fisher, age 22.

The name of the accused in the Hodan Hashi murder case is known as Paige Theriault Fisher and she is currently 22 years old. Page was charged with the murder of Hoden Hashi after she was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with him on November 5, 2022, at Saskatoon’s Lit nightclub. However, the accused, Page Therriault-Fisher, was released on bail after posting a $5,000 bond. While Hoden Hashi’s family continues to demand justice for their daughter, the Crown Prosecutor’s Office said a stay of proceedings has been placed on the case and will prevent the accused from going to trial at this time.

Hoden Hashi's sister Fartun Hashi posted on her Twitter handle, "I feel sad, angry, and outraged. My family and I just received news from the Regional Crown Prosecutor (Val Adamko) that he has filed a murder charge against Page." I have decided to drop the charges. My sister will not get justice. What if the roles were reversed?