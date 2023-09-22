Fatehpur Sikri Fort: French Tourist Dies After 9-ft Tall Falling From Platform

French tourist dies inside Fatehpur Sikri after falling from 9-ft tall platform. While capturing photographs alongside several other French tourists, the woman experienced a fall from a platform that stood at a height of nine feet, as the wooden railing surrounding it gave way. On Thursday, a tragic incident occurred inside the Fatehpur Sikri fort, where a French tourist lost her life after plummeting from a platform that stood at a height of nine feet.

The accident transpired as the wooden railing encircling the platform gave way. An official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) disclosed that the unfortunate woman was part of a French tourist group capturing photographs at the Turkish Sultana Palace within the fort. The railing’s collapse was attributed to the collective weight of the tourists.

French Tourist Dies After Falling From Platform

Following her fall from the platform onto the stone floor, the woman sustained head injuries. She was initially transported to SN Medical College and subsequently to a private hospital in Agra. Tragically, medical professionals at the hospital declared her deceased. Raj Kumar Patel, the ASI official, mentioned that the woman lost consciousness after her fall, and they suspected a head injury, although there was no visible bleeding. An ambulance was requested, but it took some time to arrive. In the meantime, a few guides at the monument arranged for an ambulance and transported the injured tourist to a hospital.



An anonymous local tour guide informed IndiaToday.in that the railing, which had broken, had been installed after the Covid-19 pandemic and had been loose for several months leading up to the incident on Thursday. Additionally, the guide asserted that Fatehpur Sikri lacked ambulances, and the one used to transport the injured tourist had to be summoned from Kiraoli, situated approximately 20 kilometers away.