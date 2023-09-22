TVS Announces Electric Two-Wheeler Racing Championship Specs and Features

TVS announces electric two-wheeler racing championship. The TVS e-OMC plans to utilize electric racing motorcycles that have been developed in-house, known as RTE. TVS Motor Company, known for its pioneering role in promoting racing in India through TVS Racing, has introduced India’s inaugural electric two-wheeler racing championship. This competition, named the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship, will feature the specially designed TVS Apache RTE electric racing motorcycle.



Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, expressed, “TVS Motor has been a longstanding advocate of racing since the inception of India’s first factory racing team. TVS Racing has played a pivotal role in making motorsports both aspirational and accessible to enthusiasts nationwide. Numerous technologies pioneered in our racing machines have been integrated into our production vehicles, aligning with our ‘track to road’ philosophy.

In line with our vision to offer exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are delighted to introduce India’s first-ever electric two-wheeler racing event. The TVS Racing e-OMC will not only establish new standards in the racing arena but also showcase the potential of electric vehicles in delivering exhilarating and high-performance racing experiences for a global audience to witness.” The inaugural TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) is set to make its debut during Round 4 of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC). The first round will showcase a selection of 8 carefully chosen riders.



The TVS Apache RTE racing motorcycles have been meticulously designed for competitive racing. They are equipped with a liquid-cooled motor and a liquid-cooled motor controller. Moreover, the battery pack incorporates advanced chemistry, enabling a more rapid power delivery. The battery is enclosed within a carbon fiber casing, which also serves as a structural element of the chassis.

TVS has engineered a specialized Battery Management System (BMS) incorporating race-specific algorithms. To transform the TVS Apache RTE into a dedicated racing machine, it comes equipped with Ohlins custom suspension, Brembo 320mm front disc brakes, carbon fiber wheels fitted with Pirelli Super Corsa tires, and various other enhancements tailored for the racetrack. Detailed specifications of the TVS Apache RTE will be unveiled closer to the official launch of the championship.



Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, expressed the company’s profound commitment to providing a platform for racers to refine and exhibit their talents while pursuing their passion for racing. TVS Racing has consistently been at the forefront of the racing arena, whether it was pioneering the TVS OMC in India in 1994 and expanding it to include women’s and rookie classes, or venturing into the Asia One Make Championship and participating in the challenging Dakar Rally. With the introduction of the TVS Racing e-OMC, they are taking a significant step in reshaping the future of racing.