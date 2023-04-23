Flambe Pizza Fire Kills 2 And Injures 12: What Happened In Madrid Restaurant?

Today we are going to share an unfortunate accident that happened in Madrid, Spain. The incident has been reported from a restaurant in Madrid. It is reported that a fire broke up in a restaurant when a waiter flambéed a pizza. The fire spread in the restaurant in no time and killed two persons and many were injured in the scary incident. As the fire station was near the restaurant, only a few hundred meters away, the firefighters reached as soon as possible but still two persons couldn’t be saved. Go through the whole article to know more about the information.

It has been reported from Madrid that the fire started when a chef poured little alcohol over a pizza and flamed it, which is a part of serving ‘flambe’ in some dishes. The incident happened in Burro Canaglia Bar & Resto, an Italian restaurant in central Salamanca in Madrid.

As per the witnesses, the waiter dropped alcohol over the pizza and set fire to it, flames ignited plastic flowers decoration attached to the ceiling and columns of the restaurant. The ‘flambe’ is a French technique, often done tableside to dramatic effect and to give the dish a smoky flavor before presenting it to the customer. The waiter was having a blowtorch in one hand and a burning plate in the other hand. The column bearing the plastic flowers was near his hand and it captured the flame in no time.

What Happened In Madrid Restaurant??

The restaurant was serving at least 30 customers at that time. As per the reports, one employee of the restaurant was killed and the other one was a customer. Around 15 people are injured and were rushed to medical help at once. José Luis Martnez-Almeida, mayor of the city has reported that due to the close proximity of the firefighters’ station to the restaurant, it was possible to respond fast. It took only ten minutes to fire workers to control the fire.

It is also reported that one person is very critical. The mayor also told that fire and smoke may have caused more casualties if they had taken more time to reach on-site.

The people are horrified by the incident. According to the witnesses, as the restaurant filled with smoke and fire, the diners were unable to flee outside as the fire started near the main exit. People outside the restaurant rushed to the fire station to warn the fire crew. The police officials are investigating the case. The restaurant was full of plastic flower decorations as per the police. The people are horrified and shattered by the incident. Our condolences are with them. Stay tuned for more updates.