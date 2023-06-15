Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, Where to Watch, Live Stream

In this article, we are going to share that the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 is set to take place. Yes, you heard right Formula 1 returns for the Canadian Grand Prix and it is the eighth round of the 2023 F1 Championship. Mercedes will hope to improve on its impressive result in the previous round in Canada. Many people are waiting to enjoy this event and continuously hitting the search engine to know more, so we made an article and shared the entire information or facts about this event in this article.

This event is going to take place after a gap of two weeks from the Spanish Grand Prix and here in this event, we will see the eighth round of the 2023 F1 Championship. Now, the people of India are curious to know how to watch this race and where to watch it in India. As per the reports, this race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, 16 June 2023, and it will continue till Sunday, 18 June 2023 with the race sessions. The race sessions include a weekend warm-up, three practice sessions, and the qualifying session taking place over the weekend, apart from the main race. Scroll down to know more about this race event.

Here are some timing has been shared of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 to enjoy it in India:-

Weekend warm-up: Friday, June 16, 3:00 am (IST)

Practice 1: Friday, 16 June 11:00 pm (IST)

Practice 2: Saturday, 17 June 2:30 am (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday, 17 June 10:00 pm (IST)

Qualifying: Sunday, 17 June 1:30 am (IST)

Race: Sunday, 18 June 11:30 pm (IST)

This Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 will enjoy by Indian fans on the F1 TV app along with the F1 TV Pro subscription. People and fans need to download this app for watching this race event and all the race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app. It is shared that this app support all devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

People who want to watch this can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics that make it more interesting. It is expected that this upcoming race will be most liked by the fans and the viewers.