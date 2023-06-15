Massive Fire at Delhi Coaching Centre, Students Seen Jumping Out of Windows

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. A fire broke out at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, prompting the students to jump out of windows. As many as 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway to douse the flames. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

As per the initial information, a fire broke out at 12.30 pm and in a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows. In a video that has gone viral, people can be seen escaping using wires after the fire broke out at the educational institute. No casualties have been reported so far. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Massive Fire at Delhi Coaching Centre

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said. “The fire broke out due to an electric meter and now it has been doused. Four students were injured in the incident. The fire was not that massive, “Atul Garg, fire director, told India Today. “A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke,” Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police told.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet, officials said. "All people have been rescued from the building and the fire fighting operation has been concluded. So far, no major injuries have been reported," Delhi Fire Department said.