Four Army Jawans killed in Firing at Bathinda Military Station, Shooting Incident

Today we are sharing with you another accidental incident that happened in Bhatinda where a soldier died of a gunshot. Police suspected that it might be a suicide but are investigating further to find any possibility of a gunshot due to an accident. As this incident happened just after Wednesday’s Bhatinda Military Station killings, police are trying to find out any links but the military is denying any such connection with the previous case. We are providing you the information to our best as per our sources. Scroll down to get more info.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the early morning Today. An Army Jawan named Laghu Raj Shankar was on duty as a guard with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier as told by Gurdeep Singh, SHO, Bathinda Cantt Police Station. The gunshot was in his right temporal region. After hearing the sound of the shoot, the military personnel reached there and immediately transferred him to the Military Hospital but the soldier succumbed to his injuries.

Four Army Jawans killed in Firing

Earlier on Wednesday, four jawans were killed during sleeping at Bhatinda Military Station. At that time two unknown persons who were masked have been spotted and fired on the sleeping soldiers. The suspected attackers, who were of medium height, went towards a forested area near the barracks on seeing the soldier. As the incidents happened one after one the possibility of the connection can not be denied. The soldier, Laghu Raj Shankar had returned from leave on 11 April 2023. The army officers suspected that he might be facing some family issues due to which he committed this extreme step.

The family of the jawan is stunned and shattered by the demise of the soldier. The painful incident occurred around approximately 4.30 pm on April 12.

It is quite saddening when we know about the suicide attempts by the Army men. It comes to light that they also need counseling and their mental health issues should be taken into account. It is of great concern that the young army officials that reach their respective posts suffer from mental pressures. The police are further investigating the case and interrogating the other soldiers and the family of the deceased soldier to find out all minute details. The fellow Jawans are stunned by his action as they fell asleep at the time of the incident. The victim was in his early twenties only. Further information in context to this news is awaited and will be posted soon. Stay tuned.