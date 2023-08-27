GATE 2024 Registration Date Postponed, Likely to Begin on August 30

GATE 2024 is set to commence on August 30 Good Day Readers. Registration for GATE 2024 is set to commence on August 30 at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On August 30, the registration process for GATE 2024 is scheduled to commence at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. Candidates are encouraged to review the important dates. The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is expected to commence on August 30, 2023.

While the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru initially planned to start online registration for GATE 2024 from August 24, 2023, this has been postponed. Once the registration link is activated, candidates will be able to register by visiting the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the official schedule, regular registration will be open until September 29, 2023, and the extended period will conclude on October 13, 2023.



The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance exam administered in India. It evaluates a comprehensive understanding of undergraduate engineering and science subjects. Its purpose is to qualify students for admission into technical postgraduate programs. GATE is collaboratively organized by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies. A candidate’s GATE score indicates their relative performance level.

This score holds significance for securing admission to diverse postgraduate programs, including Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, and Doctor of Philosophy, within Indian higher education institutions. These programs often come with financial support from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other governmental bodies. Additionally, GATE scores serve as a basis for the recruitment of graduate engineers in entry-level roles by various Indian public sector undertakings. Admit cards for GATE 2024 are set to be issued by IISc Bengaluru on January 3, 2024. The examination is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.



According to the official website, the opening of the GATE ONLINE APPLICATION is anticipated by August 30, 2023.



For GATE 2024 registration, candidates can adhere to the subsequent instructions:



Step 1: Navigate to the official website: gate2024iisc.ac.in.



Step 2: Once the link is operational, locate and click on the ‘GATE 2024 Registration’ link on the homepage.



Step 3: A fresh page will materialize on the screen.



Step 4: Initiate the registration process and proceed with completing the application form.



Step 5: Fulfill the application fee payment and select the submit button.



Step 6: Ensure to obtain a hard copy of your application form for future reference.



Here are the key dates for GATE 2024:



– Expected start date of registration: August 30, 2023

– Last date of registration: September 29, 2023

– Extended online registration/application closing date: October 13, 2023

– Modification window for GATE 2024 application: November 7 to 11, 2023

– Admit card availability for download: January 3, 2024

– GATE 2024 Examinations: February 3, 4, 10, 11, 2024

– Candidate’s response accessible on the application portal: February 16, 2024

– Answer keys provided on the application portal: February 21, 2024

– GATE 2024 Result announcement: March 16, 2024.