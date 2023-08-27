Why Was Clifford Harper Arrested? Middle School Teacher Accused of Teaching Class While Drunk

Recently the news has come on the internet that Clifford Harper has been arrested on suspicion and has been facing accusations of public intoxication and child endangerment. Clifford Harper is a Townsend Junior High teacher. Recently the news came on the internet and went viral on social media platfroms this news left many questions in people’s minds. People have been searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Clifford Harper was suspended on 24 August 2023, Thursday. Soon after his detention, he was allegedly booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Chino Hills, California. Currently, the investigation against Clifford Harper has been ongoing. Officials have not yet revealed the occasions that led to the allegations against the 49-year-old teacher.

Why Was Clifford Harper Arrested?

A letter from Townsend Junior High School allegedly informed parents that Harper would be placed on executive leave as offices carried out the search. On 24 August roughly 11:30 a.m., fellow teachers at Chino Hills Townsend Junior High School reported that Clifford Harper had been showing signs of drunkenness. Shortly after the complaint, Harper was detained by officers from the Chino Hills Police Department. The teacher did not publicly comment on the allegations.

Reportedly, as the case currently remains in the early stages of investigation officials have not revealed how Clifford Harper's associates came to suspect that he was intoxicated. But, upon encountering Harper officials determined that there was reason to believe that Harper's associates were right. KTLA noted that Clifford Harper teaches a STEM introduction to technology course. The syllabus included the use of 3D modelling programs, as well as a woodshop.