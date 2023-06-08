GOFC vs GIM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Goias FC vs Gimnasia Copa Sudamericana

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Copa Sudamericana League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Goias FC (GOFC) and another team is Gimnasia(GIM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 3:30 am on Friday 9 June 2023 and this upcoming match is going to take place at Estádio da Serrinha Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

This upcoming match is the fourth head-to-head match of both teams and it will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. Lets us know the last four matches of both teams. Goias FC faced two wins and two losses in their last four matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Gimnasia faced three losses and one win in their last four matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

GOFC vs GIM (Goias FC vs Gimnasia) Match Details

Match: Goias FC and Gimnasia

Tournament: Copa Sudamericana

Date: Friday, 9th June 2023

Time: 03:30

Venue: Estádio da Serrinha

GOFC vs GIM (Goias FC vs Gimnasia) Starting 11

Goias FC (GOFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Tadeu Ferreira, 2. Maguinho Silva, 3. Sidimar Fernando Cigolini, 4. Luiz Diallisson de Souza Alves, 5. Bruno Melo, 6. Fellipe Bastos, 7. Jackson Diego Ibrahim Fagundes, 8. Ze Ricardo, 9. Everton Morelli, 10. Matheus Peixoto, 11. Gabriel Novaes

Gimnasia (GIM) Possible Starting 11 1.Nelson Insfran, 2. Leonardo Morales, 3. Guillermo Enrique, 4. Felipe Sanchez, 5. Nicolas Colazo, 6. Alexis Steimbach, 7. Tomas Muro, 8. Ignacio Miramon, 9. Eric Ramirez-I, 10. Ivo Mammini, 11. Franco Soldano

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.