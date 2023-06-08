ALA vs EIB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Today’s Match Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar

Hello all the football match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of big news with you that a very famous and amazing La Liga 2 is all set to entertain its fans. It is a much waited upcoming match and this match is going to be played between Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar. As we all know that many people love to watch the match and now they are waiting for the match as it will be more interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the ALA vs EIB match and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga 2 is all set to entertain their fans and both teams will give their best for winning the match. Both team’s players are very talented and amazing and they are each other in this match. This match is going to be very enjoyable. The La Liga 2 match between Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar will be played at Mendizorroza. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all football match lovers are must keen to know about match details such as team, day, lineup, and other details match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Deportivo Alaves (ALA) vs Eibar (EIB)

League: La Liga 2

Date: 9th June 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Mendizorroza

Deportivo Alaves (ALA) Possible Playing 11: 1.Antonio Sivera, 2. Javier Lopez-Carballo, 3. Abdel Abqar, 4. Nahuel Tenaglia, 5. Aleksander Sedlar, 6. Antonio Moya, 7. Salva Sevilla, 8. Antonio Blanco Conde, 9. Miguel De la Fuente, 10. Rober Gonzalez, 11. Luis Rioja

Eibar (EIB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Luca Zidane, 2. Anaitz Arbilla, 3. Sergio Alvarez Diaz, 4. Frederico Venancio, 5. Juan Berrocal, 6. Jose Corpas, 7. Javier Munoz, 8. Yanis Rahmani, 9. Peru Nolaskoain, 10. Matheus Pereira-da-Silva, 11. Jon Bautista

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people. If we talk about the players then all are very hardworking and talented. Now players are ready for each other in the match. This match will happen between Deportivo Alaves vs Eibar on 9th June 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Mendizorroza. The EIB team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and the ALA team won 2, lost 1 match, and draw 3 matches. The EIB has more chances to win the match against ALA. Let's see which team will win the match.