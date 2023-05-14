Google Bard Vs ChatGPT: 8 Features Of Google Bard

Now, Google is in competition with its new Google Bard, and it is also shared that the Google Bard is to be more advance than ChatGPT. Many people are curious to know what are features Bard contains or ChatGPT does not. ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool and an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. It was developed by OpenAI and released in November 2022. On the other side, Google Bard is a conversational AI chatbot that can generate text of all kinds and it is said that it is more efficient than ChatGPT. Here we are going to share the complete information about Google Bard and the latest features in this article.

8 Features Of Google Bard

Search In Real Time: It has the best feature of the advanced future that help chatbot to search in real-time on the internet. It will help to provide the user with updated details that are most relevant. Accept Voice Input: It contains a feature for voice search that will help to search lengthy questions at a faster speed.

Convert The Text To Different Formats: If the user wants to share the result in the form of a document, then they can easily convert it into PDF, Word, HTML, etc. Web Page Summaries: The user can take a summary and complete information of the web page by just pasting the URL of the web page and it will convert the web page article into a short summary. Drafts Comparison: The user can create different drafts of the responses and compare them later. Code Explain: If coders want to know more then they can paste a code and Google Bard will easily explain the code and the user can ask any questions related to it. Google Suggestion: The user will get suggestions that they have searched from Bard to help them get more details and the user can click and read further. Planning Tips: Google Bard can give you a detailed planned trip for your convenience. Just type the place where the users want to go and the budget that they want to use.

As per the sources and information, it is said that Bard has more advanced features than ChatGPT and now it will disrupt the market. The most liked part about Bard is it can be used in more than 180 countries for free and it has the option to generate human-like text. It can answer different questions and answers. Many social media users are expressing their reactions and are excited to try it for free. It is gathering so much attention on the internet. Scroll down to know more about the latest features of this conversational AI chatbot.