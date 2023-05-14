Today we are going to talk about the Yu-Gi-Oh which is getting a lot of popularity recently and nowadays. It is shared that the ultimate Yu-Gi-Oh Trading card game 25th-anniversary Kaiba set is available for pre-order and the Yu-Gi-Oh is going to celebrate its 25th anniversary. There is a video shared on Youtube that shows a briefcase that is full of cards and it is said as the 25th Anniversary Ultimate Kaiba Set. This game is available to purchase and many people and those who want to buy this set are curious to know more about this game set. Keep reading this article.

Pre-Order Yu-Gi-Oh 25th Anniversary Ultimate Kaiba Set English

This is a king of trading card games and also can be said as a collective card game. This game is developed and published by Konami. This game is based on a manga and this is a fictional game of Duel Monster also known as Magic and Wizards in the manga. In simple words, this is just a card game and it has its own universe. It contains many fictional theories and it is played with monsters, spells, and traps. The price of this game set is said around $399.99 per briefcase. This briefcase contains the remaining copies of Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Scroll down to know more about this game set.

Let’s know what this Kaiba game set contains:-

Magical Trick Mirror, Attack Guidance Armor, and Life Shaver. Kaiba Corp and Slats. One 58-card ultra Rare DEck of Mr. Kaiba’s most famous other cards. A Heavy Metal carrying case. One Quarter Century Secret Rre Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Three English Version Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

It is said that this game is available for pre-order and this is a great opportunity to get this briefcase. The announcement of the game pre-order is shared by the makers and you can begin the pre-order. Yes, you heard right the makers mentioned that you can pre-order the briefcase in May 2023. There are some verified and official links available to purchase and these links are based on the country or region. The exact launch date of this game set is not mentioned yet but it will be clear soon. However, the makers have shared that this game set will launch at the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, it will be released between Jan 2024 to March 2024 but the date of release is not confirmed.