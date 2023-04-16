GT vs RR Live Score, Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing 11

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch cricket matches. A very well know and amazing TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with another match. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals. Both teams are very famous and they have a massive fan following. Now all the fans are also very excited about the match as they want to see when two powerful teams face each other. Here we have more information about the GT vs RR match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL will see Gujarat Titans facing off against Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

Match Details

Team: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Day: Sunday

Date: 16th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

League: TATA IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible playing 11: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Wriddhiman Saha(WK), 3. Sai Sudharsan, 4. Hardik Pandya(C), 5. David Miller, 6. Rahul Tewatia, 7. Rashid-Khan, 8. Alzarri Joseph, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Mohit Sharma, 11. Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible playing 11: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2. Jos Buttler(WK), 3. Devdutt Padikkal, 4. Sanju Samson(WK)(C), 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Dhruv Jurel, 7. Ravichandran Ashwin, 8. Jason Holder, 9. Kuldeep Sen, 10. Sandeep Sharma, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on 16th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India. If we talk about the recent match the GT team won 3 matches and the last 1 match and on the other hand, the RR team won 2 matches and lost 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the GT team has more chances to win the match because it looks good in the recent matches. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.