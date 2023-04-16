SCP vs ARO Live Score Dream11 Prediction | Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca Possible Playing 11

Here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very well-known Portuguese League is all set for the match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca. Both teams have a huge fan following. Now all the fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. This match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The Portuguese League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Both team’s players are very skilful and now they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Portuguese League match between Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca will be played at Estádio José Alvalade. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Portuguese League

Team : Sporting Lisbon (SCP) vs Arouca (ARO)

Date: 17th April 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon (SCP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Antonio Adan, 2. Sebastian Coates, 3. Jeremiah St-Juste, 4. Goncalo Inacio, 5. Nuno dos-Santos, 6. Pedro Goncalves, 7. Ricardo Esgaio, 8. Hidemasa Morita, 9. Marcus Edwards, 10. Francisco Trincao, 11. Youssef Chermiti

Arouca (ARO) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ignacio De Arruabarrena, 2. Tiago Esgaio, 3. Joao Basso, 4. Mateus Quaresma, 5. Nino Galovic, 6. David Simao, 7. Alan Ruiz, 8. Oriol Busquets, 9. Morlaye Sylla, 10. Antony Alves Santos, 11. Rafa Mujica

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and experienced and they are ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs Arouca on 17th April 2023 from 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT) at Estádio José Alvalade. The SCP team won 4 matches, draw 1 match and lost 0 matches, on the other hand, the ARO team won 3 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 0 matches. The SCP team has more chances to win the match against ARO. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.