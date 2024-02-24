Gurgaon: Toddler Falls into Bucket of Hot Water, Dies of Burns, Latest News

A very shocking incident was seen in Gurgaon’s Sonha area. As per the recent details, a 2-year-old baby boy lost his life in a student incident. According to the sources, a 2-year-old baby boy died after falling into a bucket of hot water. This news has gone viral on the internet and is getting a lot of attention from the viewers. The people are showing their interest to know this news in detail. This page will help you to learn about the recent viral news and circumstances surrounding the incident. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Stay tuned for more information.

As we earlier mentioned, a 2-year-old boy passed away in a shocking incident. The incident left the community and the baby’s family shocked. This is not a single case about the same topic. Let’s take a look in detail. As per the details, a toddler falls into a bucket and receives many injuries. The baby boy was 2 years old at the time of his passing. The tragedy took place on Monday in Gurgaon’s Damdama Dhani area. Currently, this incident has become the most discussed topic on the internet and is highlighted in every news channel’s headlines. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Toddler Falls into Bucket of Hot Water

According to the police officer, the bucket was filled with hot water. The 2-year-old baby boy has received major injuries as his body was burned. After the incident, the child was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital which is located in Delhi. Unfortunately, after so many efforts and treatment, he could not survive and the 2-year-old baby boy died on Thursday afternoon. He passed away during the treatment which was ongoing at Delhi’s Hospital. The baby boy died after the 3 days of the incident as his treatment was ongoing in the hospital. Learn more in the next section.

After the investigation, it was found that the 2-year-old baby boy was in the bathroom and he fell into the bucket when his mother stepped away for a second. The child suffered from major burn injuries. Initially, the boy received the medicine and was sent back to his home. However, the family of the boy rushed him again to the hospital and his condition became critical. As per the details, the case is filed against the family under the Code of Criminal Procedure Section 174.