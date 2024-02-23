BOG vs VER Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bologna vs Hellas Verona Serie A-League

Hello football lovers, Serie A-League is back with its next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Bologna (BOG) and the team will play against Hellas Verona (VER). Both teams have a massive number of fans worldwide and both are going to play the match against each other. This upcoming football match will begin to play at 01:15 am pm on Saturday 24 February 2024 and it is set to take place at Renato DallAra, a multi-purpose stadium in Bologna, Italy. Several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, predictions, points table, and more in this league.

Both teams have performed their best in the last matches of this league that were most liked by the people and fans. Both teams have played a total of 25 matches and now, both are going to play their second head-to-head match in this league. Bologna has faced twelve wins, four losses, or nine draws, and the team is currently ranked in the 5th position on the points table. On the opponent side, Hellas Verona has faced four wins, thirteen losses, or eight draws, and the team is presently ranked in the 17th position on the points table. Keep reading…

BOG vs VER (Bologna vs Hellas Verona) Match Details

Match: Bologna vs Hellas Verona (BOG vs VER)

Tournament: Serie A-League

Date: Saturday, 24th February 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Renato DallAra

BOG vs VER (Bologna vs Hellas Verona) Starting 11

Bologna (BOG) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Jhon Lucumi, 3. Stefan Posch, 4. Sam Beukema, 5. Victor Kristiansen, 6. Lewis Ferguson, 7. Oussama El-Azzouzi, 8. Giovanni Fabbian, 9. Alexis Saelemaekers, 10. Riccardo Orsolini, 11. Joshua Zirkzee