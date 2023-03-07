Happy Choti Holi 2021 Wishes Quotes Sms Messages Whatsapp Status Dp Pictures: It’s time for Holi and sends wishes and messages to our near and dear ones. Holi festival may be celebrated with various names and people of different states might be following different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

Holi is a festival of colours and joy that comes with so much happiness and fun and this is the only festival of the Hindu religion for which all the people are waiting for it to feel an unbelievable and prominent experience. Holi always comes with meeting several people and this festival closes together with the dear ones and this is the festival for remembering the success of good over bad and to remember the sacrifice of the Goddess to the peoples. Holi is the festival of love and enjoyment which is celebrated through spreading colours on their loved ones and by making so much of delicious food.

The colorful festival of Holi is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima which comes in February end or early March. Holi festival has an ancient origin and celebrates the triumph of ‘good’ over ‘bad’. The colorful festival bridges the social gap and renews sweet relationships. On this day, people hug and wish each other ‘Happy Holi’.

This day is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan is referred to Kama Dahanam in South India. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi – the day when people play with colored powder and colored water. Rangwali Holi which is the main Holi day is also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. The other less popular pronunciations of Dhulandi are Dhuleti, Dhulheti.

Everybody gets delighted at the arrival of Holi as the season itself is so gay. Holi is also called the Spring Festival – as it marks the arrival of spring the season of hope and joy. The gloom of the winter goes as Holi promises of bright summer days. Nature too, it seems to rejoice at the arrival of Holi and wears its best clothes.

Chhoti Holi Sms Messages

Rang0 ke ty0har mein sabhi rang0 ki h0 bharmar,

Dher saari khushiy0n se bhara h0 aapka sansar,

Yahi dua hai bhagwan se hamari har bar,

H0li Mubarak h0 mere yaar!

Chadenge jab pyare rang, ek meri d0sti ka rang bhi chadhana.

Lagne lagenge tumhe suhane sare rang,

Aur meri d0sti ka rang chamkega hurdum tumhare sang.

B0l0 sarararara….

Wish y0u a very mastiful and c0l0urful Happy H0li 2021!

Nikl0 galiy0 me bana kar t0li

bhiga d0 aaj har ek ki jh0li

k0i muskara de t0 use gale laga l0

warna nikal l0, Laga ke rang keh ke HAPPY H0LI 2021!!

Aaj Barish Mein Tere Sang Nahana Hai, Sapna Ye Mera Kitna Suhana Hai, Barish Ki B00ndein Gire Tere H0nth0n Pe, Unhe Apne H0nth0n Se Uthana Hai! Happy H0li 2021!

May y0u have the m0st blessed h0li festival than y0u ever had.

May it be full 0f fun,j0y and l0ve.

May y0u be as c0l0rful as the festival itself 0r even m0re.

Lets all have l0ts 0f fun.

‘Bright c0l0rs, water ball00ns, lavish gujiyas and mel0di0us s0ngs’ are the ingredients 0f perfect H0li. Wish y0u a very happy and w0nderful H0li.

A true and caring relati0n d0esn’t have t0 speak l0ud, a s0ft sms is just en0ugh t0 express the heartiest feelings. Enj0y the festival 0f H0li with l0ts 0f fun.

Chhoti Holi Images Pictures

Chhoti Holi Whatsapp Status Dp

Niklo galiyo mein bana k toli,

Bhiga do aaj har ladki ki jholi,

Muskura de to usey bahon mein bhar lo..

Varna nikal lo keh k HAPPY HOLI..!!

Happy Holi.



Pyar hai to College Mast

Sugar hai to Coffee Mast

Love hai to Life Mast

Dream hai to Night Mast

Aur Water hai to Holi Mast.

Happy Holi.



Save Water At Holi…

Aye Khuda Aaj To Rehem Kar De,

Mere Dost Aaj Nhi Reh Payenge,

Lagwa De Kisi Ladki Ke Haatho Inhe Rang,

Ye Kamine Pure Saal Nhi Nahayenge.

Happy Holi.



Ye jo rango ka tyohar hai,

Is din na hue laal pile to zindagi bekar hai,

Rang lagana to itna pakka lagana,

Jitna pakka tu mera yaar hai.

Happy Holi.



Wo Paani ki Bauchaar

Wo gulaal ki Fuhaar

Wo Ghoro se nikalna

Wo Galion main Ghumna

Wo Dosto ki Dhoom

O yaara Holi is coming soon

WISHING U A VERY HAPPY HOLI…



Rango K Tyohar Me Sbhi Rango Ki Ho Bharmar,

Dher Sari Khushiyo Se Bhara Ho Apka Sansar,

Yhi Dua hai Bhagwan Se Hamari Har bar,

Holi Mubarak ho apko dil se har bar.

Happy Holi.



Uthao rango ki goli,

Laga do hr ladki k gulal ki rangoli,

Muskuraye to do baahon ki jholi,

Agar ho ghussa to side ho kar bolo,

‘Happy Holi’



Gulaal ka Rang, Gubaaro ki Maar,

Suraj kee Kirne, Khushiyo kee Bahaar,

Chand kee Chandni, Apno ka Pyaar,

Mubaarak ho Aapko Rango ka Tyohaar.

Happy Holi.