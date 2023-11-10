Dhanteras is the most popular day of the Diwali festival which is celebrated by all Hindu communities as the beginning day of Diwali. Dhanteras means worshipping of Dhan Laxmi and Lord Kubera. On the occasion of Diwali Dhanteras, all houses and temples are decorated with beautiful flowers, lights up days, candles inside and outside of their houses, offices, and temples. Peoples visit temples and worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Kubera and pray for the wealth, happiness, prosperity, and well-being of family members. Best Happy Dhanteras 2023 SMS Hindi and Marathi helps you to wish Happy Dhanteras to your friends, family, and relatives.

Happy Dhanteras 2023 Message in Hindi and Marathi also uses to send Shubh Dhanteras Wishes to friends. This website fully dedicated to the Diwali festival so we carry the Best Best Dhanteras 2023 SMS in Hindi and Marathi Dhanteras Message 2020 for you. Dhantrayodashi SMS Wishes Msg Message is listed below.

May this Dhanters Light up new dreams,

fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,

different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill ur days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.



Asur parajaye,

devta vijay divas,

Laxmi vaas,

Laxmi kripa,

jay ghosh divas,

Amrit payo devta aur jeevan payo rajkumar,

sukh-samradhi-dhan-vraddhi-dev divas..

subh dhanteras

May you be blessed by offering an ‘Annakut”, or a “mountain of food”,

to God as a symbol of appreciation and gratitude. Nutan Varsha Abhinandan!

Happy Dhanteras Wishes & Images in Marathi

Friends, now we are going to presents Best Dhanteras 2019 SMS Hindi Marathi Language for you. We will be updating Dhanteras SMS Wishes Message in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, and Maithali soon.

दिनोंदिन बढ़ता जाये आपका कारोबार,

परिवार में बना रहे स्नेह और प्यार,

होती रहे सदा अपार धन की बौछार,

ऐसा हो आपका धनतेरस का त्यौहार,

हैप्पी धनतेरस!

Happy Dhanteras 2023 Quotes & Images in the Hindi Language

Deepak ki roshni

Mithayio ki mithas

Patako ki bochar

Dan Daan ki barsat

Har pal Har din Aapke liye laye

Danteras ka tyohar

Happy Danteras Hindi SMS

Dinodin badhta jaye apka karobar,

pariwar me bana rahe sneh aur pyar,

hoti rahe sada apar dhanki bochar,

aisa ho apka DHANTERAS ka tyohar.

HAPPY DHANTERAS!

Dhanteras Hindi Msg

गिव 10 थिंग्स इन लाइफ

D=धन

H=हेल्थ

A=आनंद

N=नेचर

T=टैलेंट

E=एंजोयमेंट

R=रोमांस

A=ऐतबार

S=सौभाग्य

विश यू एंड योर फॅमिली

हैप्पी धनतेरस

Dhanteras Msg in Hindi

is dhanters khus kash ho,

dilo me khusiya ,ghar me shuk ka vaas ho;

here moti p aapka taj ho;

mite duria,sab aap ke pas ho;

esa dhantrs aapka khas ho.

Happy Dhanteras Gif images photos

On the occasion of Dhanteras. Dhanteras is beginning a day of Deepawali and ends with Bhai Dooj. This festival marks the victory of lights over the darkness. On this day, people used to buy precious metals goods. We do worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and pray for wealth, prosperity, and well-being. Here we can share the Bhai Dooj Whatsapp Status, the history behind the festival. Happy Diwali wishes in English

God�s blessing may come as a surprise..

And how much U receive Depends on how much Ur Heart can believe�

May U be blessed beyond what U expect.

�Shubh Dhanteras�.

DHANTERAS ka shubh din aya

sabke liye nayi khushiya laya.

LAKSHMI GANESH viraje apke ghar me

sada rahe sukho ki chhaya.

‘HAPPY DHANTERAS’

Laxmi aayegi itni ki sab jagah Naam hoga,

Din raat vyapar bade itna adhik kaam hoga,

Ghar Pariwar samaj me banoge Sartaj,

Yehi Kamna hai hamari aap ke liye

Dhanteras ki Dhero Shubh Kamanaye

Happy Dhanteras!!

Happy Dhanteras HD wallpapers

People used to purchase Goods, Metal goods, Gold, Silver, and other metal goods on this day because of it significance for the business community. We do worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi. Hindus believed that, if we do worship Mata Lakshmi and Lord Kubera then God bless us for prosperity, well-being, and wealth. Dhanteras 2023 falls on 22 October and it’s the beginning day of Deepawali 2023. Dhanteras Wishes also have a big celebration in India so surely. Happy Diwali messages

May Maa Laxmi Blessing you and carrying happiness, wealth, joy, and peace in your life. This is the precious festival of Hindus in Nepal and India. Peoples exchange Happy Dhanteras 2021 Greeting Cards Wishes to each another, sharing gifts and sung Devotional Songs. Goddess Maa Lakshmi temples are decorated with flowers, lighting, and playing Laxmi Maa Bhajans.

Wish you all a Happy Dhanteras 2023 and stay touching with us for the latest updates. Keep sharing our post on your Facebook Timeline and help your friends to access the site. Hope you get Happy Dhanteras greeting cards GIF images Dhanwantari Triodasi photos HD wallpapers from the above collection.