CRTH vs MNE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Corinthians vs Atlético Mineiro Brazilian Serie A-League

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Brazilian Serie A League is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between Corinthians (CRTH) and another team Atletico Mineiro (MNE). This match will be played at Corinthians Arena and it will begin at 03:30 am on Friday 10 November 2023. Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

Both of the teams have played multiple matches and now going to play thier next match. This upcoming match will be a banging match and both will play a head-to-head match of this league. As per the points table, Atletico Mineiro has played 32 matches and faced 15 wins, 8 draws, or 9 losses in the last matches. This team is currently ranked in the 6th position on the points table. Corinthians has faced 9 wins, 13 draws, or 10 losses in the last matches and is presently ranked in the 13th position on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in thier teams and all give their best until the end, so watch and enjoy it.

CRTH vs MNE (Corinthians vs Atlético Mineiro) Match Details

Match: Corinthians vs Atletico Mineiro (CRTH vs MNE)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Friday, 10th November 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

CRTH vs MNE Venue: Corinthians Arena

CRTH vs MNE (Corinthians vs Atlético Mineiro) Starting 11

Corinthians (CRTH) Possible Starting 11 1.Cassio Ramos, 2. Gil, 3. Fagner Lemos, 4. Matheus Bidu, 5. Lucas Verissimo, 6. Giuliano, 7. Renato Augusto, 8. Maycon Barberan, 9. Gabriel Moscardo, 10. Yuri Alberto, 11. Angel Romero