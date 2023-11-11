Happy Diwali Wishes Quotes Whatsapp Status DP Images Pics Messages Shubh Deepavali 2023

Every year, Hindu celebrates Diwali in the month of Kartik (According to the Hindu Calendar Sak Samvat). One of the major festivals of Hinduism, it spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. Its celebration includes millions of lights shining on housetops, outside doors, and windows, around temples and other buildings in the communities and countries where it is observed. Happy Diwali Rangoli Designs Peacock Patterns Flowers Images 2023

Happy Diwali Wishes Whatsapp Status 2023

People celebrate the festival with happiness and distribute sweets to the family and their relatives. They also firecrackers on the occasion of the Diwali festival. It is right that firecrackers release pollutants such as sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc. in the air. It is also right that these pollutants cause ailments like asthma and bronchitis. Not only the elderly and patients in hospitals but animals and birds are also affected due to air and noise pollution.

But what about the pollution which releases from the industries, factories, vehicles, and many more things incessantly 24 hours in a day and every day of a single year. This pollution is very dangerous not only the human being but also for the whole earth. This type of infection can end life on the earth one day which is not so far.

Diwali Gifts Ideas, Deepawali online Gift Offers that you must not miss this season

Light a lamp of love! Blast a chain of sorrow! Shoot a rocket of prosperity! Fire a flowerpot of happiness! Wish u and your family “SPARKLING DIWALI.

May this Diwali, you be blessed with good fortune – as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity – as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and troubles – as small as his mouse.

The significance of Deepavali is the removal of darkness and ignorance from the mind and filing it with goodness. – Sri Chandrasekhranda Saraswathi

Diwali – The gorgeous festival of snacks and sweets everyone enjoying a royal feast; when old and young with delight meet and with love and affection do all hearts beat.

Diwali is here – the gracious festival celebrating victory, of myth and mystery; the festival that signals triumph over tragedy. May it Bestow all with Love and Happiness!

May these rich blessings be your due, a wealth of friendships, old and new. Some service rendered, some solace gave, and gentle peace with god and heaven. Heartfelt wishes for you and your family on the eve of Diwali.

For this, is a special time when family and friends get together, for fun. Wishing amusement and fun to cheer your days, in this Diwali festive season.

Let us keep Diwali holding it close 2 our hearts for its meaning never ends and its spirit is the warmth and joy of remembering friends.

May the joy, cheer, mirth, and merriment of this divine festival surround you forever. May the happiness, which this Deepavali season brings lasts forever.

Diwali- A festival full of sweet memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas, and a heart full of enjoyment.

May the joy, cheer, delight, and cheerfulness of this heavenly festival surround you forever. May the happiness that this season brings brighten your life and, hope the year brings you luck and fulfills all your dearest dreams!

On this auspicious festival of lights, may the glow of joy, prosperity, and happiness illuminate your life and your home. Wishing you a Happy Diwali.

Doubt is like darkness, Trust is like light, There is no way to destroy light by throwing darkness into it. So come together and enjoy the festival of lights…

Happy Diwali Images Hd Wallpapers

The temperature of the earth is increasing because of the pollution released from vehicles, industries, and factories. There is a hole in the ozone layer which protects us from the harmful rays of the Sun. Diwali only comes once a year, and all the secular people start crying that Diwali is harmful to the environment.

Happy Diwali Rangoli Flower Easy Designs 2023

There is one more festival that is Eid. On the day of Eid, lakhs of animals killed in the name of Allah, and lakhs of liters blood flow on the road and in the rivers. No one talks about the festival. At the time of Diwali, everyone starts to talk about Diwali and give suggestion to not firecrackers.

Happy Diwali Whatsapp Status DP Pics

If someone takes a glass of water from the ocean, then there is no effect on the water level of the ocean. If we celebrate Diwali once a year, then the effect is not so big on the environment. If people from the Hindu religion make the environment polluted, then they also make it clean themselves. The Hindus do Heaven(Yagya) which is very useful for the environment.

During the Havan, 1 gram of Ghee release 1 ton of oxygen and clean the nearby environment and also kills the germs which are floating in the environment. This is proved by the scientists. No other process can clean or make the environment healthy than the Havan can do.

May this Diwali Light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues, different perspectives, everything bright & beautiful and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments.

Happy Diwali Whatsapp Status Wishes SMS Greetings

Diwali night is full of lights, may your life be filled with colors and lights of happiness.

Life with you is like Diwali, so let’s promise to be together like this forever. Wish you a very Happy Diwali!

May the light that we celebrate at Diwali show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony.

Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day. Have a wonderful time and a very Happy Diwali!

Happy, Happy Diwali! I hope the day has been blessed with the presence of those you love most, and many magical moments!

HAPPY DIWALI TO YOU! May you celebrate it well. Surrounded by family, friends, and lots of love and remember…

Wish you a very Happy Diwali