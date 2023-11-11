Special Happy Diwali 2023 Whatsapp Status Wishes SMS FB DP Images Photos

This year Diwali festival is celebrated on 12th October 2023 in India. Diwali is also known as Deepawali is the most famous festival of the year. Diwali is festival of lights and sweets. Before few days of Diwali peoples decorate their houses with beautiful lights and do shopping for new items. On day of Diwali peoples make rangoli in-front of their houses, do pooja of Goddess Maa Laxmi, burn crackers and exchange sweets & gift items with their love-ones, family member, relatives, nd friends. Diwali festival take place for 5 days. Dhanteras and Choti diwali (Narak Chaturdasi) is celebrated before Diwali, Lakshmi Pooja is done on the day of Diwali, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj is celebrated after Diwali festival in India. Now below get complete details of Happy Diwali 2023.

May the joy, cheer,

Mirth and merriment

Of this divine festival

Surround you forever.

May the happiness,

That this season brings

Brighten your life

And,hope the year

Brings you luck

and Fulfills all your

dearest dreams!

Wish You Happy Diwali 2023.

————————————————

The sun does not shine there,

nor do the moon and the stars,

nor do lightning shine?

Happy Diwali 2023

————————————————

All the lights of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Merge yourself in this light of lights and enjoy the supreme deepavali.

Happy Diwali.

————————————————

We meditate on the glory of the creator,

Who has created the Universe,

Who is worthy of Worship,

Who is the embodiment of Knowledge and Light,

Who is a remover of All Sin and Ignorance,

May he enlighten our Intellect.

Happy Diwali 2023

————————————————

May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity,

As the holy occasion of Diwali is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love,

here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way,

bright sparkles of contentment,

that stay with you through the days ahead.

Happy diwali Wishes

————————————————

Light a lamp of love,

Blast a chain of sorrow,

Shoot a rocket of prosperity,

Fire a flowerpot of happiness,

Happy Diwali To you and your family.

————————————————

*************************

Safalta Kadam Chumti rahe,

Khushi Aaspas ghumti rahe,

Yash Itna faile ki KASTURI Sharma Jaye,

Laxmi ki kripa itni ho ki BALAJI bhi dekhte rah jaye,

*************************

Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja hai,

sitaro ne gagan se salam bheja hai,

Mubarak ho apko ye “DIWALI 2023”

Humne tahe dil se yeh paigam bheja hai.

*************************

Makai ki Roti, Nimbu ka Aachar,

Suraj Ki Kirne, Khushiyo ki Bahar,Chand Ki Chandi, Apno ka Pyar,

Mubarak Ho Aapko, DIWALI ka Tyohar

*************************

aaj se aap ke yaha dhan ki barsat ho,

maa laxmi ka vas ho, sankatto ka nash ho

har dil par aapka raj ho, unnati ka sar par taj ho

ghar me shanti ka vas ho

* HAPPY DIWALI *

*************************

Apun wishing u a wonderful,

super-duper,

zabardast,

xtra-badhiya,

xtra special

ekdum mast n dhinchak,

bole to ekdum Jhakaas

“HAPPY DiWALi”

*************************

Sri ram ji aapke ghar sukh ki barsat karen,

Dukhon ka naas karen.

Prem ki phuljhari wa anar aapke ghar ko roshan kare.

Roshni ke diye aapki zindagi me khusiya layen.

Happy deepawali

*************************

Khushian ho overflow,

masti kabhi na ho low,

dosti ka surur chaya rahe,

dhan aur shorat ki ho bauchar,

aisa aaye aapke liye, DIWALI KA TYOHAR.

*************************

Is diwali pe humari dua hai ki apka har sapnna pura ho,

duniya ke unche mukam apke hon,

shoharat ki bulandiyon par naam apka ho!

Wish u a very Happy Diwali 2023!

*************************

“Diwali” Festival of lights 2023 Deepavali in Advance

Amitabh –

mere paas rocket hai,

shurli hai,

chakri hai,

murga bumb hai,

anaar hai,tumhare paas kya hai?

Shashi kapoor –

mere paas

maachis hai!:p

*************************

Diwali aai, masti chhahi, rangi rangoli,

Deep jalaye, dhoom dhadaka, chhoda phataka, jali phuljadiyan,

Sabko bhaye, ¢â‚¬Å“happy diwali¢â‚¬Â

*************************

Na dimag se

Na zuban se

Na paigam se

Na message se

Na gift se

Appko happy diwali

Direct dil se

*************************