Happy Diwali Assamese SMS Greetings Messages FB Status Msg Images Pics 2023

Diwali is the occasion that celebrates the victory of lights on the darkness.

Happy Diwali Wishes in Assamese 2023

Pohar pohar pohar….

4ufale pohar…

4ufalor dhup aru sakir logote moiu dhwalir bahut subhesha jasilu.

Apunak Dipawalir hoto hoto hubhechha thakil….

Dipawalir huvokamana thakil hokololoi

TEAM ASSAMESE BEAUTIES (Madhurjya, Riju & Prayash) wishes you all a very

Happy, Pollution free and Full of colorful lighting DIWALI.

Diwali Ki Light

Karay Sab Ko Delight

Pakro Masti Ki Flight Aur

Dhoom Machado All Night

Sabhko Diwali ki shubh kaamnaye

Hum dete hai aapko lakho duaye.

Naya varsh ho purane jaisa yaadgar,

Aap sabko mile apni khushiyon ka sansar…

Sukh sampada aapke jivan mein aaye,

Laxmi ji aapke ghar mein saamye,

Bhool kar bhee aap ke jivan main,

Aage kabhi bhee ek dukh na aaye…

Muskarte hanste deep tum jalana,

Jivan main nai khushiyon ko lana,

Dukh dard apne bhool kar,

Sabko gale lagna, sabko gale lagna…

Dosto se har lamhe me diwali hai,

Dosti ki ye dunia diwani hai,

dosto ke bina jindgi bekar hai,

dosto se hi to jindgi me bahar hai…

Jagmag Jagmag jalte ye sunder deep,

Charon taraf roshni hi roshi ho,

Meri hai duha yahee,

Honto par aapki hardam hansi hee hansi ho…

Laxmi Aayegi Itni Ki Sab Jagah Naam Hoga,

Din Raat Vyapar Bade Itna Adhik Kaam Hoga,

Ghar Pariwar Samaj Me Banoge Sartaj,

Yehi Kamna Hai Hamari Aap Ke Liye

Diwali Ki Dhero Shubh Kamanaye…

May the Divine Light of Diwali

Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity,

Happiness and Good Health. Happy Diwali “

“No tear no fear Khao murga te piyo beer

Kyonki aa Gaya hai new year” Happy Diwali.

“Our thoughts hold the power to build,

bend or break our circumstances.”

Happy Diwali

Candles to enjoy life;

Decorations to light life;

Presents to share success;

Fire Crackers to burn evils;

Sweets to sweeten success;

And Pooja to thank God!

Happy Diwali!

Diwali is the day to light the diyas,

Ignite the rockets and burst crackers,

But it’s also the time to be safe,

From the fireworks and all the sparklers.

May millions of lamps illuminate ur life

with endless joy,prosperity,health & wealth forever

Wishing u and ur family a very

“HAPPY DIWALI”

This Diwali I Am Sending You CASH:

C-Care

A-Affection

S-Smiles

H-Hugs

* HAPPY DIWALI *

Let this Diwali burn all your bad times and enter you in good times.

The truth is that existence wants your life to become a festival…because when you are unhappy, you also throw unhappiness all around.

Diwali is about bonding, of ritual,

of a belief that that good will always triumph over evil

for dark night must always make way for morning light.

Wishing you a happy Diwali.

Might the Divine Light of Diwali

Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity,

Euphoria and Good Health. A certifiable and minding association doesn’t have to talk loud,

a sensitive SMS is basically enough to express the heartiest notions.

Admire the festival of Deepavali with groups of fun.

The festival of light is full of delight

Let me double the charm of your Diwali night!

Happy Diwali!!!