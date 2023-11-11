Happy Dev Diwali 2023 Wishes, Whatsapp Status, SMS, Messages & Deepawali Varanasi Shayari

You might want to see the “Dev Diwali 2023” Messages Quotes Status is available in Hindi here. You all can check the Dev Diwali related information and details are given here. Some of you might search for the Dev Diwali Shayari Messages Wishes in Hindi are available here and you’ll get them from here. A lot of folks are looking for the Dev Diwali Wishes in Hindi are here to make you all amazed. The content is here and we are sure that you all are going to love it. Happy Dev Diwali Images
Happy Dev Diwali Wishes
Some of you should know that the Dev Diwali Shayari Wishes are here. Kartik Purnima 2023 Pooja Vidhi
Best Dev Diwali Quotes 2023
Happy Dev Diwali Messages & SMS in Hindi
This website is all dedicated to the Dev Deepawali is mostly famous in the holy city Varanasi. Dev Deepawali, which is also spelled as Dev Diwali, is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur. People mostly enjoy it with little Puja Path. The festival is very common among people. Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav which is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima.
आपको आशीर्वाद मिले गणेश से,
विध्या मिले सरस्वती से,
धन मिले लक्ष्मी से,
खुशी मिले रब से,
प्यार मिले इस दिल से,
यही दुआ हे… दिल से,
इस घर कि प्यारी खुशियो के साथ,
हेप्पी देव-दिपावली-2023
********
Dev Diwali shayari in hindi for family members:
देव दिवाली आई खुशियाँ लाई,
बच्चे बोला पटाखे जलायेगें,
लडका बोला नये कपडे खरीदेगें,
लडकी बोली रंगोली सजायेगें आंगन मे,
बाबा बोले घरसजायेगें,
मम्मी बोली मिठाई बनायेगे,
इस घर कि प्यारी खुशियो के साथ,
हेप्पी देव दिपावली-2023
***************
HappyDev Deepavali-2023 lovely wishes in Hindi for family members:
दिवाली से रोशन चिरागो कि मेहफिल,
फुटे पटाखें नाफुटे कही दिल,
जलअो दीया नाजलअो कही दिल,
खुशियाँ लुटाअो सब से गले मिल..|
हेप्पी देवदिवाली-2023
**********
Happy Dev Deepavali-2023 lovely wishes in Hindi for family members:
सोचा किसी आपने से बात करे,
आपने किसी खास को याद करे,
किया जो फेसला शुभ-कामना देने का,
दिल ने कहा क्यो ना आप से शरुआत करे,
देव-दिपावली-2023 कि हार्दिकशुभ-कामना
*****************
Happy Dev Diwali shayari in hindi message for lover, younger sister, and younger brother:
आपके सारे गम खुशीयो मे तोल दु,
अपने सारे राज आपके सामने खोल दु,
कोई मुझसे पहले ना बोल दे इसलिए सबसे पहले बोल दु,
देव-दिपावली-2023 कि हार्दिक शुभ-कामना
*************
Happy DevDeepavali-2023 lovely wishes in Hindi for family members:
पल-पल सुनहरे फ़ुल खिले,
कभी ना हो काटों का सामना,
जिन्दगी आपकी खुशीयो से भरी रहे,
दिपावली पर हमारी यही शुभ-कामना|
हेप्पी देव-दिवाली-2023
***********
Happy DevDeepavali heat touching warm wishes in Hindi for close relatives, lovers, husband/wife, bf/gf:
दीप का ऊजाला,पटाखो का रंग,
धुप कि खुशबु, प्यार भरी उमंग,
मिठाई का स्वाद, आपनो का प्यार,
मुबारक हो आपको दिवाली का त्योहार…!!
हेप्पी देव-दिवाली-2023
**********
Happy Dev Diwali Whatsapp Statu in Marathi
Happy Dev Diwali Whatsapp Statu in Marathi
