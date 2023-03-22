Happy Navratri 2023 Day 1st: Pratipada Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurta Puja Vidhi SMS Wishes

The first day of Navratri starts with the holy pooja of Goddess Durga. The first day of Navratri is also known as Pratipada, Ghatasthapana. Happy Navratri Wishes

Goddess Durga is worshipped for the nine days so that the Goddess brings good health and prosperity to their home and family, a small bowl of mud is prepared on the place of puja, and barley seeds are sown on it.

On Pratipada, Goddess Durga is worshiped as Shailputri. ‘Shail’ means mountains while the literal meaning of ‘Putri’ is the daughter. The Goddess Durga is believed to have the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.

The Goddess is also known as Parvati, Sati Bhavani, or Hemavati. People wear red clothes on this day as per the tradition says. the first day of Navratri is going to fall on 13th April 2021.

Navratri 1st Day Pratipada Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurta

Ghatasthapana Muhurta = 07:00 to 09:617 Duration = 2 Hours 16 Mins

Navratri 1st Day Puja Vidhi

During Navratri in 2023, you can also worship Goddess Durga, and her nine forms to get her blessings.

Kalash Preparation

Kalash is prepared before invoking the Goddess and other Gods into it.

Step 1 – First take the wide clay pot (the one which would be used to keep the Kalash) to sow the grains. Spread the first layer of the soil into the pot and then spread the grain seeds. Now add the second layer of the soil and grains. In second layer grains should be spread near the periphery of the pot. Now spread the third and final layer of the soil into the pot. If needed add little water to the pot to set the soil.

Step 2 – Now tie the sacred thread on the neck of the Kalash and fill it up with the holy water up to the neck. Drop Supari, scent, Durva grass, Akshat and coins into the water. Keep 5 leaves of Ashoka at the edge of the Kalash before covering it with a lid.

Step 3 – Now take the un-peeled coconut and wrap it inside the red cloth. Fasten the coconut and red cloth with the sacred thread.

Now keep the coconut on top of the Kalash prepared in step 2. At last put the Kalash in the center of the grain pot prepared in step 1. Now we have Kalash ready to invoke Goddess Durga into it.

