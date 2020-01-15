Happy Thai Pongal 2020 Quotes Wishes Messages HD Videos Whatsapp Status DP Images :- Pongal festival is celebrated on 15th January every year in India. This festival is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Tamil peoples. Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival. Pongal recipe are also exchanged during this festival. Thai Pongal is a four day festival which according to the Gregorian calendar is normally celebrated from January 13 to January 16, but sometimes it is celebrated from January 14 to January 17. On the day of Pongal festival official holiday took place in Tamil Nadu to celebrate this day in great joy and happiness. Now below get complete details of Thai Pongal Messages, Wishes and much more.

Happy Pongal Messages Wishes SMS 2020

Udal kalaipu udaluku mattum

Mandirku endrum thevai inipu

Adai inaipadu thaan pongalin sirapu

Iniya pongal nalvazhthukal

Iniya pongal nalvazhthukal.

May the nose diving

Stock exchange enable

You to buy the blue chips.

May the lower commodity

Prices lower the price of

Your next lcd tv.

May the sky rocketing

Gold help give value

To your wife’s jewelery

And most importantly

May the eroding wealth

Help reiterate that

The only treasure that

Is immune to this

Recession wits for

You at home.

Happy Pongal.

May your life be long and your stocks be short,

May your cars be hybrid and your heart be pure,

May the God create a bail-out package for your sins in the past,

May you make more per-year than Joe-the-plumber,

May you find a fountain of youth in your backyard.

As you joyfully celebrate the festival of Pongal and welcome the harvest season, this greeting is being sent your way, to wish you everything, that the occasion is meant to bring. Have a Happy Pongal.

Pongal thirunaalam

Thaipongal thirunaalam

Pongivarum pongal pola

Engum pongatum magirchi.

Wishing that this festival is one, which brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal.

Pongal Images











May this Pongal be Delightful & auspicious for you!

Wishing u and Ur family a very “HAPPY PONGAL”.

May the beauty Of Pongal Festival season fill your home with happiness…!!

Gul ne gulshan se gulfam bheja hai,

sitaro ne gagan se salam bheja hai,

Mubarak ho apko ye “PONGAL 2020″

Humne tahe dil se yeh paigam bheja hai.

Gul ko gulshan mubarak ho,

Chaand ko chandani mubarak ho,

Shayar ko shayri mubarak ho,

Aur hamari taraf se aap ko “PONGAL” mubarak ho..

Happy Pongal to all of My Friends.

We thank sun for burning_ himself to save us….

We thank plants _sacrificing their life for us.

And we thank all the creatures helping us to live in this world for some time.

