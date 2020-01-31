Health Ministry Confirmed India’s 1st Coronavirus Case in Kerala :- On Thursday, the first positive case of novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala. The same day, health ministry issued a statement stating that the patient was a student who was studying at Wuhan University in China.

For those who are not aware about Coronavirus, it is basically a group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals as well as in birds. While talking about this virus in humans, the virus causes respiratory infections that are usually mild but at the same time in rare cases, it can be fatal. Meanwhile, there are no vaccines or antiviral drugs that are approved in order to prevent it or for treatment.

The epicentre of the nCoV occurrence, has tested positive for the virus that has already killed 170 people in China and has also spread to other countries, which also includes the US.

The statement from the health ministry reads, “The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,”

The ministry on the other hand also issued an advisory asking travellers coming back from China to take some precautions in advance.

The three men for now have been kept in an isolation ward of New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where they have tested negative for coronavirus. A health ministry official stated in the statement, “Their samples were sent for testing to NIV Pune and they have tested negative,”

In the meantime, 38 samples from all over India were tested at the Pune laboratory along with that all have been tested negative.

On the other hand, the three men had self-reported at the RML Hospital that is elected fir dealing with such cases, on Monday with complaints of respiratory trouble as well as fever.

In the meantime, the Chinese government has also stated that it is going to cooperate with India to cooperatively strengthen epidemic prevention as well as control the virus spread.

Chinese embassy counsellor and spokesperson Ji Rong said in New Delhi stated that they were in close contact with the Indian government. “The Chinese side pays close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus in India and will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen the epidemic prevention and control,”

The spokesperson further said, “The Chinese government attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and health of every foreign national in China, including the Indian people. We are willing to continue to maintain close communication with the Indian side, provide necessary assistance and convenience to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, and address their legitimate concerns,”

For now, a health ministry advisory has asked people to keep up the utmost care. The health advisory said, “If you have recently travelled to China (within the last 14 days) or had possible contact with an nCoV infected person, it is advised to stay in home isolation for 14 days after your return, sleep in a separate room, limit contact with other family members and avoid visitors, cover nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, and, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu like symptoms (maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from any individual),”

In the meantime, the health ministry has made four more labs functional other than NIV-Pune for testing the samples. These are as follows: Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.