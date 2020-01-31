Anna University Extended last date to Register till February 4, apply at tancet.annauniv.edu :- Anna University has extended the last date to apply for TANCET 2020 till February 4, 2020. As per the official website, the registration process for TANCET 2020 has been extended from January 31, 2020, to February 4, 2020.

Anna University extended last date to register till February 4

Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 can apply through the official site of TANCET at annauniv.edu. The registration process was started on January 7, 2020, and the earlier last date was till January 31, 2020, which is now extended to February 4, 2020.

Important dates:

Commencement of Registration of Application: January 7, 2020

Last date to register: February 4, 2020 (Extended)

Downloading of Hall Tickets: February 13, 2020

Announcement of Results: March 20, 2020

Downloading of Mark Sheets: March 23, 2020

Steps to apply for TANCET 2020:

Visit the official website i.e. annauniv.edu

Click on the link which says ‘Registration’ in the menu bar

A new page will appear

Provide the required information

Click on the NEXT option

After receiving a code on your cell phone, log in with your credentials

Fill the application form

Verify the details and confirm it

Make the payment

Important documents required:

Unique email-ID and mobile number of the candidate, which will be used for sending OTP and for further communication

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Passport size photo

Copy of community certificate in pdf format.

Particulars required for online payment.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A., and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2020-2021. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of TANCET.