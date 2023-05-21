High Alert In Punjab After Letters Threaten Multiple Blasts On June 7

The news that we are sharing today is very threatening to the Punjab State as the Police Station of Bhatinda has received six letters from an anonymous that claimed that there would be a series of bomb blasts in Bhatinda City on June 7. The letters have stirred the administration and Police stations in the Bhatinda and the District have been put on high alert. The revelation of the news has created panic in the state. The police and government are on high alert after anti-social elements mailed these letters. The letter also mentions the spots where the bomb would be blasted. The terrifying information has alerted the people. We are going to share the entire information in detail that we have recovered. Go through it.

High Alert In Punjab After Letters Threaten Multiple Blasts

It has been reported that some handwritten letters in Punjabi have been received by the police and by some politicians that there is going to be a chain of blasts in Bhatinda City on 7th June. The letters also have been sent to some traders and officers through the post. And some emails have also been received. In one place, a similar letter has also been found and is pasted on the boundary wall of the Government Rajindra College in the city.

The police have registered an FIR and are searching hard for the people behind the letters as told by SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. The police chief Gulneet Singh is governing the team and directed the police to search every nook and corner of the district. The people of the city have been informed and requested to be alert and contact the police immediately if anything of suspicion comes to notice. An extensive search operation by the police has been planned. The letter also claims that the previous explosion that occurred in Amritsar was just a trailer.

The locations mentioned in the letter are Quila, railway station, Adesh Hospital, SSP office at the mini secretariat, Bathinda jail, ITI flyover, Mittal Mall, new car parking, Nirankari Bhawan and the farmers’ protest site. The letter also declares that the bombs have been deployed and only ‘God can save Bhatinda’. Earlier on May 6, a blast occurred at Heritage Street in Amritsar City of Punjab and injured several people. A similar blast occurred on 8th May but was of low intensity that took place near the Golden Temple. As the letters are mentioning the previous blast of Amritsar, the police are on high alert and checking every area of the city. The police are confident enough that the accused will be arrested soon. Stay tuned.