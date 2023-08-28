Highway 13 Accident: 3 Injured in Crash Near Connelly Parkway CCTV Video Footage

Some terrible accidents happened in Savage. This news attracts the internet of many people and lots of them are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. Yes, you heard a total three-car crash was caught on traffic cameras in Savage on Saturday evening. This news is running at the top of the news channels. One person was hospitalized in a three-car crash on the border of Prior Lake and Savage on Tuesday evening. This news shook the hearts of the people and the family members of the victims are in deep shock. Continue to read this article to know more about this incident.

The crash caused the road to be closed for nearly two hours. The crash happened on Highway 13 in Savage near the ramp for 126th Street. There is no word on any potential injuries after an overnight crash in Savage Tuesday. According to an incident report filed by PLPD, Marcquinda Sharee Spencer, 67, of St. Paul, collided with Michelle Lee Listrom, 55, of Shakopee, causing her car to collide with Ronald Walter Enzenauer, 73, of Savage. Spencer was transported to Regions Hospital, where her injuries were treated. Swipe and continue to read the article and get single pieces of information related to the accident.

Highway 13 Accident

According to our source information related to incident we get from the news are like. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on 140th Street and Highway 13 in Savage. Several police units from both the Prior Lake and Savage departments were called to the scene to assist with the crash and traffic control. Both police departments were assisted by the Savage Fire Department. One person was injured in a crash that took down some power lines in Savage, Minnesota. Let’s continue to read them to not miss any small details related to the crash that happened in Savage and get more information related to the accident.

A car hit a power pole along County Road 42, causing the power lines to come down on the vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of County Road 42 will be closed in the area until the power lines can be repaired. The source said that it takes all day to repair the power lines and the roads were closed for two hours because of some safety measures. The accident was terrific but it was a relief that there was no loss of life during the accident and only one person had some minor injuries. The accident reminds us to follow traffic safety.