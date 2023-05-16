Highway 160: One Injured in Crash Near Rio Vista CCTV Footage

The breaking news is coming about from Rio Vista that a person lost his life in the crash. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. This incident happened on Thursday. This news is making headlines on the news channel. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. A person died on Thursday. The person died in a crash that involved three cars on Highway. This news is circulating on the internet. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail about this news.

According to the sources, a tragic accident is seen near Brannan Island Road. The car accident happened outside of Rio Vista. The incident place was closed by the police department. The accident happened between the Solano and Sacramento counties. This crash news is announced by the Rio Vista Fire Department. They shared that the crash happened on Highway 160 just south of Highway 12. Further, they shared that delays on Highway 160 in that area should be expected until 5 p.m. After, the accident the helicopter rushed to a victim trauma center.

One Injured in Crash Near Rio Vista

Further, as per reports, the driver was removed from the car by the fire crews. The driver was rushed to hospital. The victim’s treatment is ongoing. Moreover, the fire crews left the four people at the scene. The photo of this accident was shared by the authority and the photo is going viral on social media. As per reports, the fire crew landed with the helicopter in the middle of the highway. Also, the photo is shared from the scene and placed on social media platforms. It is not confined that alcohol and drugs were involved in the accident. Further, the community department is not revealed too much information regarding this news.

Moreover, if we talk about the person how many were injured in the accident so let us tell you that an Unknown driver, who was nearly 23-26 was driving a Nissan sedan on Northbound State Road 160 north of Brannan Island Road. The driver was male and was approximately 23-26 years old. His vehicle crashed head-on into a Ford pick-up truck. Further, after happened this accident the incident place was closed in both directions. Both direction highway was closed on Sunday by the Rio Vista Fire Department. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.